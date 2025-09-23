Axis Sec initiates coverage on Prince Pipes, eyes 18% upside; do you own?

Prince Pipes and Fittings share price today: Domestic brokerage Axis Securities has initiated coverage on Prince Pipees and Fittings, an integrated piping solution & multi polymer manufacturer, with a 'Buy' rating, saying the company is well-positioned to enhance its product mix, supported by favourable polymer price trends with a surge in real estate activity, driving volume growth and margin expansion.

Axis Securities expects a revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 15 per cent/35 per cent/64 per cent. The brokerage values the company at 27x FY27E EPS, we arrive at a target price of ₹400 per share, implying an upside of 18 per cent from the current market price.

On Tuesday, September 23, Prince Pipes stock rose over 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹351.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At 01:20 AM, the stock was trading at ₹347.7, up 1.7 per cent on the NSE. The stock has surged around 53 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹229.05 touched on April 07, 2025. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹3,844.21 crore. Here's why Axis Securities has a positive outlook on Prince Pipes and Fittings: Product portfolio enhancement and innovation: The company operates across segments ranging from pipes to water tanks and bathware. Its portfolio consists of 7,200+ SKUs and and 1,500+ channel partners. The product mix includes PVC, CPVC, UPVC, PPR and HDPE. "New launches such as Skolan Safe, StoreFit, DuraFit, and Prince Hauraton have consolidated its position in the drainage and plumbing segments. The acquisition of Aquel, its bathware brand, added nine product lines and 250+ SKUs, expanding its footprint into South India and Tier 2/3 cities," the brokerage said.