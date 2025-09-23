Voda Idea shares hit 7-month high ahead of AGR case hearing in SC on Friday

Vodafone Idea share price today

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹8.97, hitting a seven-month high on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock of the telecom services provider was quoting at its highest level since February 10, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹11.71 on September 23, 2024.

In the past three days, the share price of Vodafone Idea has appreciated by 14 per cent after the Centre, on September 19, told the Supreme Court that it is not opposing the company's plea against additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

With this, the stock price of Vi has bounced back 47 per cent from its all-time low of ₹6.12, touched on August 14, 2025. At 01:11 PM, Vi shares were quoting 4.4 per cent higher at ₹8.76 on the BSE, as compared to 0.01 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 964 million equity shares have, so far, changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE. Vi has a strong parentage, with Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group being the promoters. In addition to being the policy maker and the largest creditor, the Government of India owns 49 per cent equity stake in the company.

Government 'not opposing' relief plea of Vi Vi has informed the stock exchanges that the company had challenged additional AGR demands, raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), before the Supreme Court in respect of the period already covered by the AGR judgement. The matter was listed on September 19, 2025 at the Supreme Court and the next date of hearing has been fixed as September 26, 2025. During the last week's hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that "some solution has to be found" regarding Vodafone's fresh plea seeking directions to set aside the telecom department's additional demand for AGR. The Centre told the court that talks were on between the government and Vodafone. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Vi overview Vi has several ongoing litigations and any adverse outcome of these litigations remains a risk. The company works with various local, state and central government agencies for specific permissions to operate its mobile licenses and is required to meet various regulatory/ policy guidelines of the DoT and may be subjected to various regulatory demands, penalties/fines or increased cost of compliance, despite making best effort to adhere to all such requirements. Vi believes in sound corporate governance practices and believes that these litigations would be settled in due course in the best interest of all stakeholders.