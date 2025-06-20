Keep 2 months' expense in savings account, move rest to liquid funds

State Bank of India has cut its savings deposit rate from 2.7 per cent to 2.5 per cent. A number of other public and private sector banks have also reduced their savings account rates in recent times. Investors should consider moving a part of the money held in savings accounts to liquid funds.

Better returns, minimal volatility

Liquid funds can offer higher returns than savings accounts.

“The yield-to-maturity (YTM) on liquid funds is often significantly higher than the returns on savings accounts,” says Abhishek Bisen, senior executive vice-president and fund manager – fixed income, Kotak Mutual Fund.

“Current YTM of