close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AU Small Finance Bank reports highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 cr in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday reported its highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in March quarter, up 23 per cent year-on-year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday reported its highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in March quarter, up 23 per cent year-on-year.

The bank's net profit was Rs 346 crore in the year-ago quarter.

It's net profit for the full financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,428 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year, the lender said in a statement.

Bank's asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.66 per cent in March 2023 as against 1.98 per cent in March 2022.

Net NPA stood at 0.42 per cent of net advances in March 2023 as against 0.50 per cent in the year-ago period.

It further said the net interest margin for 2022-23 was maintained at 6.1 per cent (including assigned/securitised book).

Also Read

RBI grants AU Small Finance Bank permission to deal with foreign exchange

Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12% to $16.43 bn

Q3 preview: Metal firms' sales likely to flatten, profits may plunge

Uber Technologies to focus on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Yield at state govt bonds auction eases by 16 bps; 4 states raise Rs 6K cr

After debt resolution, Essar Oil sets aside Rs 1,200-crore capex

RBI imposes Rs 44 lakh penalty on 4 co-operative banks for violation

JM Financial Home Loans, Indostar Capital Finance to explore merger

LIC total premium rises 17% to Rs 2.32 trn from Rs 1.99 trn in FY23

Bank's total balance sheet grew by 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 90,216 crore. Deposits grew by 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 69,365 crore.

"Amidst a difficult market, we have managed to grow our deposit book while keeping our CASA ratio stable and making our deposits more granular and retail. Our asset quality has also improved further this year with net NPA coming down to 0.4 per cent," said Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

The bank's total capital adequacy stood at a healthy 23.6 per cent as against minimum requirement of 15 per cent, of which tier-I capital stood at 21.8 per cent as against minimum requirement 7.5 per cent.

The board of directors of the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity shares (10 per cent of face value) from the net profit for the year ended March 2023, subject to approval of shareholders.

AU started its banking operations in April 2017 and as on March 31, 2023, it has established operations across 1,027 banking touchpoints.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AU Small Finance Bank reports highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 cr in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank
2 min read

Yield at state govt bonds auction eases by 16 bps; 4 states raise Rs 6K cr

Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt
1 min read
Premium

Home loan borrowers resort to refinancing amid rise in interest rates

home loans, house, flats, apartments, credit, residential
3 min read

After debt resolution, Essar Oil sets aside Rs 1,200-crore capex

NCLT okays ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over Essar Steel
2 min read
Premium

Reasonable equity valuations offer favourable entry point to investors

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Donations made to move to lower tax slab can make taxman see red

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
4 min read

JM Financial Home Loans, Indostar Capital Finance to explore merger

merger
1 min read
Premium

Reasonable equity valuations offer favourable entry point to investors

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
4 min read

LIC total premium rises 17% to Rs 2.32 trn from Rs 1.99 trn in FY23

LIC IPO
2 min read

After debt resolution, Essar Oil sets aside Rs 1,200-crore capex

NCLT okays ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over Essar Steel
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon