Home / Markets / News / Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 9% on winning project for Mumbai Metro

Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 9% on winning project for Mumbai Metro

Aurionpro Solutions share price jumped 9.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,505 per share on BSE; here's why

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aurionpro Solutions shares jumped 9.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,505 per share on BSE. 
 
At 12:33 PM, Aurionpro Solutions share price was trading 8.85 per cent higher at ₹1,498.1 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.26 per cent higher at 80,446.21.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES

Why were Aurionpro Solutions buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counters came after the company secured a landmark Urban Mobility project for Mumbai Metro.
 
The company has secured this order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to design, supply, implement, and maintain the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 and 4A. 
 
The project is valued at nearly ₹250 crore. The multi-year project will cover the delivery and implementation of the complete solution, including the central clearing house software (CCHS) and all ticketing and payment hardware, followed by five years of maintenance and support.
 
Following recent wins with Delhi Metro and Chennai Metro, Mumbai is the third major metro city in India to entrust Aurionpro with the development of its AFC system.
 
The Mumbai Metro Rail Projects, developed under the aegis of MMRDA, form the longest and one of the most ambitious rapid transit systems in the country. Designed to serve Mumbai City and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the network aims to deliver a faster, more efficient, and sustainable mode of transportation, easing congestion and improving connectivity across the region.
 
Aurionpro offers comprehensive Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) solutions, covering everything from ticketing and payment hardware to central back-office systems, mobility apps, reservation portals, and operational infrastructure such as Operation Control Centres (OCC). Its Smart Transit solutions are used globally.

About Aurionpro Solutions 

The company is a global enterprise technology leader pioneering intuitive-tech through deep-tech IPs and scalable products. With a strong presence across Banking, Payments, Mobility, Insurance, Transit, Data Centers, and Government, Aurionpro is setting new benchmarks for AI innovation and impact. Its B2E (Business-to-Ecosystem) approach empowers entire ecosystems—driving growth, transformation, and scale across interconnected value chains. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

With 3 mn new entries, demat a/cs see biggest spike in July since Dec

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 13: Paytm, Nykaa, NSDL, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard

Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand

₹3,200-cr order sends Antony Waste Handling share price 10% higher today

Hindalco soars 6% on strong Q1 results; brokerages see upto 13% more upside

Topics :Aurionpro SolutionsBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story