Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 9% on winning project for Mumbai Metro

Aurionpro Solutions shares jumped 9.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,505 per share on BSE.

Why were Aurionpro Solutions buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counters came after the company secured a landmark Urban Mobility project for Mumbai Metro.

The company has secured this order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to design, supply, implement, and maintain the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 and 4A.

The project is valued at nearly ₹250 crore. The multi-year project will cover the delivery and implementation of the complete solution, including the central clearing house software (CCHS) and all ticketing and payment hardware, followed by five years of maintenance and support. Following recent wins with Delhi Metro and Chennai Metro, Mumbai is the third major metro city in India to entrust Aurionpro with the development of its AFC system. The Mumbai Metro Rail Projects, developed under the aegis of MMRDA, form the longest and one of the most ambitious rapid transit systems in the country. Designed to serve Mumbai City and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the network aims to deliver a faster, more efficient, and sustainable mode of transportation, easing congestion and improving connectivity across the region.