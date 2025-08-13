Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand

Shakti Pumps India shares jumped 7.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹897 per share on BSE.

At 11:55 AM, Shakti Pumps India share price was trading 2.79 per cent higher at ₹858.9 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.23 per cent higher at 80,417.37.

Why were Shakti Pumps India buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counters came after the company received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 34,720 Off‐Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS), which is to be executed within one year for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B.

The letter of empanelment is valid for a year, and the installation has to be completed within 60 days. The total amount of the work order is ₹1,037 crore. "This significant development will greatly enhance our robust order book position. As one of the leaders in the solar pumps market, we hold a strong market share across key states, and this large order further solidifies our position. We are witnessing steady inflows and actively participating in tenders across states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, etc," said Dinesh Patidar, chairman, Shakti Pumps. He added: Our presence in these markets, built over more than a decade, positions us well to capitalise on the immense opportunities that lie ahead.