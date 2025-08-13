Home / Markets / News / Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand

Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand

Shakti Pumps India shares jumped 7.3 per cent on Wednesday, after the company received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited; check more details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Shakti Pump share
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shakti Pumps India shares jumped 7.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹897 per share on BSE. 
 
At 11:55 AM, Shakti Pumps India share price was trading 2.79 per cent higher at ₹858.9 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.23 per cent higher at 80,417.37.

Why were Shakti Pumps India buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counters came after the company received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 34,720 Off‐Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS), which is to be executed within one year for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B.
 
The letter of empanelment is valid for a year, and the installation has to be completed within 60 days. The total amount of the work order is ₹1,037 crore.
 
"This significant development will greatly enhance our robust order book position. As one of the leaders in the solar pumps market, we hold a strong market share across key states, and this large order further solidifies our position. We are witnessing steady inflows and actively participating in tenders across states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, etc," said Dinesh Patidar, chairman, Shakti Pumps. 
 
He added: Our presence in these markets, built over more than a decade, positions us well to capitalise on the immense opportunities that lie ahead. 
Check List of Q1 results today

About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

The company was founded in 1982 as a partnership firm and was later converted to a public limited company in 1995. It manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump-motors, and other products. It is the only company that manufactures a wide range of products for solar pump installation in-house, including Variable Frequency Drives, Structures, Motors, Inverto and so on. 
 
The company has been at the forefront of transforming the agriculture sector through solar pump technology. All Shakti submersible pumps are based on Stainless Steel (SS), which is a testimony to the latest technology and quality in manufacturing. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Dixon, Metropolis, 2 other stocks flag Buy signal, can rally up to 34%

Hindalco soars 6% on strong Q1 results; brokerages see upto 13% more upside

Allcargo Logistics shares tumble 6% on Q1 loss; check details here

Cochin Shipyard shares rise 3% despite analyst caution; should you sell?

Premium

Hyundai Motor jumps 5% in two days after Goldman Sachs initiates with 'Buy'

Topics :Shakti Pumps Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story