Aurobindo Pharma in focus: Why has the stock gained 3% in trade today?

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd share price: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma gained 2.9 per cent in trade, registering an intraday high at ₹1,222.9 on the BSE. The up move in the stock came after the company arm Eugia Pharma Specialities, received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) to manufacture and market Dasatinib tablets.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE According to the filing, Dasatinib tablets are indicated for the treatment of newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase, adults with chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+ CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib and adults with Ph+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy.

At 12:22 PM, Aurobindo Pharma shares were trading 2.65 per cent higher at ₹1,219.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.20 per cent at 79,757.46. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹70,834.57 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,592.55 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹994.35 per share.

Eugia Pharma will be manufacturing Dasatinib Tablets of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Sprycel Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS). The product is expected to be launched in Q1FY26.

ALSO READ | Bharti Hexacom hits all time high after 400 MHz deal with with Adani firm The approved product has an estimated market size of $1.8 billion for the twelve months ending February 2025, according to IQVIA MAT. This is the 181st ANDA approval (including 9 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Specialities Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oncology oral and sterile specialty products.

About Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries. The company has 30+ manufacturing and packaging facilities. Its robust product portfolio is spread over seven major therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti-Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and AntiAllergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up.