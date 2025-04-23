Why did Cyient DLM shares zoom 12% on posting Q4 results? Check details

Cyient DLM share price: Shares of Cyient DLM zoomed 12.2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹541 on the BSE. The stock rallied after the company released its Q4 results.

At 11:01 AM, Cyient DLM shares were trading 3.25 per cent higher at ₹497.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 79,602.26. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,945.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹872.55 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹350.15 per share.

Cyient DLM Q4 results 2025

Its revenue for the quarter under review increased 27.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,519.6 crore as compared to ₹1,191.9 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹145.2 crore as compared to ₹111 crore a year ago. Adjusted Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 9.6 per cent as compared to 9.3 per cent a year ago.

According to the company filing, merger and acquisition (M&A) integration expenses of ₹80 million are one time transaction expenses in Q3 and not expected to repeat going forward. It is called out separately and adjusted Ebitda is compared for reporting purposes.

In the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, Cyient DLM reported a 38.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its revenue to ₹444.2 crore. In terms of segments, this was majorly led by uptick in the defence and aerospace segment, which grew 31 per cent and 14 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Acquisition of Altek boosted the revenue of the industrial segment by 47 per cent and the medtech segment by 156 per cent Y-o-Y.

About Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM is a leading Integrated Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider that offers Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions across the entire product lifecycle. The company serves customers in diverse sectors including Aerospace & Défense, Industrial, and Medical & Healthcare, with a commitment to driving innovation and value-driven solutions.