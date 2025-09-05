Austere Systems IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 41x, GMP at 42%

Austere Systems IPO Day 3 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of software development company Austere Systems has entered its third day of the subscription window on September 5, 2025. The SME offering is a bookbuilding issue comprising a fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares worth ₹15.57 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The public issue of Austere Systems has received a solid response from investors so far. As of 12:20 PM on Friday, the IPO has been oversubscribed over 40 times, receiving bids for 81.93 million equity shares compared to 2.03 million shares on offer.

The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed to the portion reserved for them by 39.47 times and 61.79 times, respectively. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked only 3.52 times. Austere Systems IPO GMP On Friday, the unlisted shares of Austere were trading at ₹78 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹23 or 42 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹52 to ₹55. Austere Systems IPO details The company has set the lot size of 2,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,20,000 to bid for two lots at the upper price band.