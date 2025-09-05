Indegene share price rises 2% in a weak market today; key details inside

Indegene’s share price rose after the company announced the expansion of its India presence with the launch of a new centre in Pune.

The facility will tap into the city’s strong pool of technology, management, and medical talent, enabling Indegene to drive innovation, scale global operations, and improve healthcare outcomes worldwide, Indigene said, in a statement.

A digital-first life sciences commercialisation company, Indegene partners with global pharma, biotech, and medical device firms, including the world’s top 20 biopharma companies, to help bring products to market and enhance their lifecycle impact. The company operates with around 5,000 employees across nine hubs and 20 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.