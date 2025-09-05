CCL Products, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) and Zydus Wellness among others from BSE 500 index and Anand Rathi Wealth and Syrma SGS Technologies from the Nifty 500 index also hit their new highs. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were down 0.2 per cent at 11:07 AM.

Shares of M&M hit a new high of ₹3,575, gaining 3 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the company has surged 9 per cent after the GST Council approved a broad rationalisation of GST rates across vehicle categories, effective September 22, 2025. In addition, tractor GST rates were reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, which should boost demand going ahead.

Thus far in the month of September, M&M has outperformed the market by soaring 12 per cent, as compared to 0.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 5 per cent rally in the BSE Auto index. The company said the GST rationalisation would be a demand driver through the festive season.

Meanwhile, the above-normal monsoon and improved reservoir levels augur well not only for Kharif crops but also for the upcoming Rabi season in October. While the IMD's forecast of surplus rainfall in September – especially in certain pockets – may pose risks to Kharif harvests, it needs to be managed with caution. All these factors, along with continued government support through financing schemes for farmers could potentially drive tractor demand during the upcoming festive season, M&M said.