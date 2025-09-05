Home / Markets / News / GST cut to boost FMCG demand; Britannia, Nestle among top Nomura picks

GST cut to boost FMCG demand; Britannia, Nestle among top Nomura picks

The GST Council has the rates on several staple and essential categories from 18 per cent to 5 per cent

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage
Britannia Industries' 80 per cent of Indian portfolio will d fall under the reduced GST rate
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 3, 2025, approved the two-tier structure - leaving only 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, and a special tax of 40 per cent. The 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs have been abolished, with most categories of 12 per cent going to 5 per cent, and most categories of 28 per cent going to 18 per cent. The new structure will come into effect from September 22, 2025.
 
The GST Council has lowered the rates on several staple and essential categories from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. According to foreign brokerage Nomura, this meaningful cut is expected to provide relief to stressed consumption, support volume growth, and drive formalisation, particularly in segments where unorganised, local, and regional players currently hold a substantial market share.
 
Nomura India has projected that companies in the FMCG sector, such as Britannia, Nestle India, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, and Colgate Palmolive, will be the key beneficiaries of this rate cut. 
 
According to Nomura, Colgate could see substantial benefits as 100 per cent of its portfolio - primarily toothpaste, toothbrushes, and personal wash - moves from an 18 per cent GST rate to 5 per cent, while toothpowder drops from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. However, the brokerage maintains a 'Sell' rating on the stock. 
 
Britannia Industries' 80 per cent of Indian portfolio, primarily biscuits, will fall under the reduced GST rate. Similarly, Nestle India will also benefit from the GST rate reduction on categories like coffee, chocolates, noodles and milkmaid, which constitute about 67 per cent of its revenue. Nomura has a 'Buy' rating on both the stocks.
 
Additionally, companies such as Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, Bikaji, Emami, Bajaj Consumer and Mrs Bector, which have sizable parts of their portfolios falling under the revised GST slabs, are also likely to benefit. 
 
Footwear companies are also likely to gain, with GST rate down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, earlier, on footwear up to ₹2,500. Apparel companies will benefit from an increased value in a 5 per cent slab to up to ₹2,500 from ₹1,000 previously. 
 
Analysts at Nomura believe that GST rate reduction on a majority of daily consumer goods will drive formalisation by reducing the arbitrage between taxpaying companies and non-taxpaying companies to a bare minimum.  
 
"Quite a few categories in India have a notable share from unorganised/local/regional players. This should entice consumers to shift to better products, and is a long-term positive for organised companies, in our view," the brokerage said in a note.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex reverse early gains; FMCG, IT top losers; Rupee hits record low

Why Axis Securities see 20% upside in Mahanagar Gas? Details here

Why is Prime Focus stock locked in 10% upper circuit in a weak market?

ITC shares drop 2% amid GST tweaks; Analysts decode impact, stock strategy

Glenmark Pharma up 3% on DCGI nod to start phase 3 trial of Envafolimab

Topics :Stock MarketGST NewsFMCG stocksIndustry ReportGST RevampMarketsBritannia IndustriesColgate PalmoliveNestle IndiaMaricoEmamiDabur India

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story