GST cut to boost FMCG demand; Britannia, Nestle among top Nomura picks

According to Nomura, Colgate could see substantial benefits as 100 per cent of its portfolio - primarily toothpaste, toothbrushes, and personal wash - moves from an 18 per cent GST rate to 5 per cent, while toothpowder drops from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. However, the brokerage maintains a 'Sell' rating on the stock.

Nomura India has projected that companies in the FMCG sector, such as Britannia, Nestle India, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, and Colgate Palmolive, will be the key beneficiaries of this rate cut.

Footwear companies are also likely to gain, with GST rate down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, earlier, on footwear up to ₹2,500. Apparel companies will benefit from an increased value in a 5 per cent slab to up to ₹2,500 from ₹1,000 previously.

Analysts at Nomura believe that GST rate reduction on a majority of daily consumer goods will drive formalisation by reducing the arbitrage between taxpaying companies and non-taxpaying companies to a bare minimum.

"Quite a few categories in India have a notable share from unorganised/local/regional players. This should entice consumers to shift to better products, and is a long-term positive for organised companies, in our view," the brokerage said in a note.