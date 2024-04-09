Auto ancillary stocks attractive on dips as sector holds momentum: Analysts

Shares of auto component manufacturers have corrected up to 10 per cent month to date till April 8, after clocking a sharp rally in the previous fiscal of 2023-24 (FY24). The correction in the stocks, analysts said, is a good buying opportunity as the auto story remains strong from a long term lens due to rising disposable income and a possibility of an interest rate cut in the future adding to the comforts of buyers.

"The recent downturn in ancillary stocks has made the prices attractive. It's a good opportunity to buy at current levels as the overall sentiment in the auto sector remains strong," said Deven Choksey, MD, DRChokseyFinserv. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Shares of Apollo Tyres , MRF, and Bharat Forge have shed 10 per cent, 8.4 per cent, and 0.4 per cent, respectively, month to date till April 8, 2024. In comparison, the Nifty Auto index rose 4.4 per cent during the period, ACE Equity data shows. In FY24, the Nifty Auto index surged 77 per cent as against a 28 per cent rise in Nifty 50.

Mumuksh Mandlesha, research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, attributes this correction to the meltdown in the mid-, and small-cap space, the segment where most of these component manufacturers belong.

In the fast lane According to data provided by Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), a total of 24 million vehicles were sold in FY24 as against 22 million units in FY23, a rise of 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This is not the withstanding the brief stop that the sector faced in March due to decline in sales of commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle, and tractors with analysts expecting the trend to continue in Q1FY25.



In March 2024, the retail sales witnessed a modest growth of 3.14 per cent Y-o-Y. The two-wheelers (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) segments saw increases of 5 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, while passenger vehicles, tractors, and commercial vehicles faced declines in the range of 3-6 per cent.

Going ahead, while analysts expect CVs and tractors sales to be muted in Q1FY25 due to the upcoming election season, they anticipate a good pickup across CVs and tractors sales on a full year basis.

However, the export for 2Ws continued to recover on a low base. TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp reported volume growth of 28 per cent and 88 per cent on YoY basis in March.



Overall exports are still below their peak performance owing to issues related to currency unavailability and other macro headwinds in key export geographies, said analysts at JM Financial.

Investment Strategy Against this, analysts suggest investors selectively buy the ancillary stocks on dips as certain stocks, with fair valuation, may have limited upside.

The Nifty Auto is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 25.9x, which is below its last two year average of 37.14x and a tad higher than its two year low of 22.84x.

Mandlesha of Anand Rathi Institutional Equities prefers component manufacturers that are more exposed towards the 2W segment like Endurance Technologies, Sansera Engineering and Gabriel India, as he expects 2W auto exports to see a revival after two years with an estimated 15 per cent volume CAGR on a low base.