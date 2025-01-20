Avantel share price plummets 4% after Q3FY25 results: check details here

Avantel share price slipped 4.2 per cent at Rs 134 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. This came despite the company reporting a considerable rise in its profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

The company reported a 23.04 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 20.08 crore for Q3FY25, compared to Rs 16.32 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 70.68 crore, marking a 19.14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase compared with Rs 59.33 crore in December 2023

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 31.24 per cent to Rs 32.56 crore in December 2024 from Rs. 24.81 crore, with Ebitda margins expanding to 45.33 per cent from 41.20 per cent in December 2023

Avantel share price has underperformed the market, falling 24 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 13 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.7 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.5 per cent in the last one year.

Avantel has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,764.94 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 51.49 and at an earning per share of 2.68.

At 12:54 PM, the stock price of the company slipped by 1.36 per cent at Rs 138 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.74 per cent to 77,183.32 level.

Avantel is at the forefront of innovation in satellite communications. Avantel developed customised solutions for GSAT based Mobile Satellite Services with advanced microwave, digital wireless communications and signal processing products for military and commercial markets.