Home / Markets / News / Avantel shares jump 7% on winning multiple orders; details here

Avantel shares jump 7% on winning multiple orders; details here

Avantel rose rose over 7 per cent after the firm bagged multiple orders totalling ₹24.73 crore from domestic entities

investing, investment, markets, trading
investing, investment, markets, trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Avantel rose over 7 per cent in Monday's trade even as the markets fell, as the firm bagged multiple orders totalling ₹24.73 crore from domestic entities. 
 
The aerospace and defence manufacturer's stock rose as much as 7.15 per cent during the day to ₹166 per share, the steepest intraday gain since June 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6.8 per cent higher at ₹165.6 apiece, compared to a 0.6 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:45 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight day on Monday. The counter has risen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Avantel has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,390.42 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Avantel secures two domestic orders

Avantel secured two domestic orders worth a combined ₹24.73 crore, according to the company's exchange filings. 
 
The first order, valued at ₹13.67 crore, was awarded by the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL), DRDO, on June 20, 2025. The contract involves the development of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and is expected to be completed by August 2027. The order includes a performance bank guarantee of 3 per cent.
 
The second order, worth ₹11.06 crore, also received on June 20, comes from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The contract, covering a manufacturing scope, is scheduled for execution between April 2026 and August 2029 and carries a performance bank guarantee requirement of 5 per cent.
 
Earlier this month, Imeds Global, a subsidiary of Avantel, set up a facility for design, development, and manufacturing of medical products at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam. The facility is spread over 2 acres of land, with a built-up area of approximately 25,000 sq. ft., and is equipped with clean rooms, assembly, and testing infrastructure for manufacturing medical products.  

About Avantel

Avantel is a technology-focused public company specialising in the design and manufacture of defence- and telecom-grade communication systems. It provides customised, network-centric wireless and satellite communication solutions—including MIL-standard products, digital microwave systems, signal-processing units, and embedded firmware/software. 
 
The company supports domains such as defence platforms, aerospace, railway communication, and satellite-based services, leveraging its in-house research and development (R&D) infrastructure recognised by the Government of India. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Market off lows; Sensex down 630 pts; Nifty below 25k amid tensions in West Asia

Influx Healthtech IPO booked 200x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

D-St jitters mount: What sparked the early sell-off in Nifty, Sensex

Premium

This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

India Cements shares gain 5% in weak market; here's why stock is in demand

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMARKETS TODAYMARKETS WRAPNifty50defence firmsS&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story