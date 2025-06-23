Avantel shares jump 7% on winning multiple orders; details here

The aerospace and defence manufacturer's stock rose as much as 7.15 per cent during the day to ₹166 per share, the steepest intraday gain since June 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6.8 per cent higher at ₹165.6 apiece, compared to a 0.6 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:45 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight day on Monday. The counter has risen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Avantel has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,390.42 crore, according to BSE data.

Avantel secures two domestic orders

Avantel secured two domestic orders worth a combined ₹24.73 crore, according to the company's exchange filings.

The first order, valued at ₹13.67 crore, was awarded by the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL), DRDO, on June 20, 2025. The contract involves the development of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and is expected to be completed by August 2027. The order includes a performance bank guarantee of 3 per cent.

The second order, worth ₹11.06 crore, also received on June 20, comes from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The contract, covering a manufacturing scope, is scheduled for execution between April 2026 and August 2029 and carries a performance bank guarantee requirement of 5 per cent.