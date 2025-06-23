Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ZEEL surges 10% in weak market, up 49% thus far in June quarter; check why

ZEEL surges 10% in weak market, up 49% thus far in June quarter; check why

In line with its strategic ambitions for the future, ZEEL is taking necessary steps to identify and invest in new avenues for growth and capitalize on the emerging opportunities, the company said.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) share price today
 
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) hit a 10-month high of ₹146.45 as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. 
 
The stock price of the TV broadcasting & software production company was trading at its highest level since August 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹163.90 on July 16, 2024. Thus far in the June quarter, the stock price of ZEEL has appreciated by 49 per cent. 
 
At 10:56 AM; ZEEL was quoting 9.6 per cent higher at ₹145.65, as compared to 0.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled, with a combined 52.76 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 
What’s driving ZEEL stock price?

Also Read

Hindustan Unilever

HUL share price slips 2% on ex-dividend date; check out more details

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, US-China trade, FII selling, market correction, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financials

Oswal Pumps share slips 7%, falls below IPO price after lacklustre debut

Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher weapon

PSU defence stock joins ₹3-trn market cap club; zooms 65% from April low

cement, cement sector

India Cements shares gain 5% in weak market; here's why stock is in demand

 
The promoter group of ZEEL is raising its stake in the company to 18.39 percent, up from 4.28 percent. The company's board of dDirectors approved the enhancement of promoter shareholding by issuance of upto 169.5 million fully convertible warrants to the promoter group entities on a preferential basis, at ₹132 per warrant aggregating to ₹2,237.4 crore. The preferential issue is subject to shareholders' approval.
 
In line with its strategic ambitions for the future, ZEEL is taking necessary steps to identify and invest in new avenues for growth and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.
 
The board believes that the steps being taken by the company will enable it to remain well-poised for future investments by further strengthening its balance sheet with access to significant growth capital. Additionally, the infusion of funds from the promoters will enable the company to further fortify its core business segments and strengthen its financial foundation to explore value-accretive growth opportunities in the evolving Media & Entertainment landscape.
 
Meanwhile, according to media reports, the promoters of ZEEL, Subhash Chandra and his family, are expected to recover through the Essel group around ₹1,300 crore in one year from various parties who owe money to them.
 
ZEEL in investor presentation, released on Sunday, June 23, highlighted that the ‘Z’ to create a significant cash reserve in order to compete effectively with the competitor and to act proactively to address any rapid market shift.  The company has to enhance its digital offerings in a profitable manner both domestically and internationally without going beyond content ecosystem.
 
For growth initiatives the company said it is developing new business verticals to expand its target audience and augment revenue streams. Micro dramas, UGC, Live Events, Edutainment, Emerging Sports, etc. the company is developing new distribution business model to capture and retain a larger pool of eyeballs.
 
The capital deployed in the growth initiatives will be aimed at enhancing the profitability of the company in next 3 years and surpass the highest EPS delivered by the company on enhanced capital base, the company said. 
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on ZEEL
 
ZEEL aims to deliver revenue CAGR of 8-10 per cent with its current portfolio and improve EBITDA margins to an industry-leading range of 18-20 per cent by FY26. The brokerage firm believes that a sustainable recovery in ad revenue remains key to achieving these aspirations and driving a potential re-rating of multiples.
 
“Our earnings estimates are unchanged as we await more clarity on the use of promoter fund infusion (~₹ 2,200 crore) and FCCBs (~₹ 2,000 crore). However, the fund infusion will provide ZEEL with enough firepower to improve its competitive position in the industry,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
 
As noted earlier, Zee’s valuations have turned attractive. However, a sustained recovery in domestic advertisement revenue and a favorable outcome in ongoing litigation for ICC rights with Star remain key for rerating, the brokerage firm said. 
 

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Market off lows; Sensex down 560pts; Nifty below 25k amid tensions in West Asia

Premiummarket, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

D-St jitters mount: What sparked the early sell-off in Nifty, Sensex

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Top 10 midcap, smallcap stock ideas from Bernstein that are screaming buy

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Samay Project shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 6% premium

Topics : Buzzing stocks Zee Entertainment stock market trading The Smart Investor Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon