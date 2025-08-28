Home / Markets / News / Welspun Living, Alok Ind: Textile stocks slip up to 4% on US tariff jitters

Welspun Living, Alok Ind: Textile stocks slip up to 4% on US tariff jitters

Textile stocks traded largely negative, falling up to 4 per cent, after 50 per cent tariffs levied by the US on Indian goods came into effect from August 27, 2025

Textile Industry
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Textile stocks, including garments and apparel, traded largely negative, falling up to 4 per cent, following the implementation of 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods, effective 27 August 2025.
 
The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.
 
At 10:29 AM, individually, among others, Page Industries down 1.94 per cent, Raymond Lifestyle down 1.59 per cent, Welspun Living was down 1.09 per cent, Alok Industries was down 1.19 per cent, Vardhman Textiles was down 0.97 per cent, Garware Technical Fibres was down 0.65 per cent, K.P.R. Mill was down 0.21 per cent, Vedant Fashions was down 0.25 per cent, and Faze Three was down 0.65 per cent. 

View on textile stocks

Kranti Bathini, director — equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, warned that the textile sector and companies with significant US exposure are likely to be hit while tariffs remain in place. "This will have a negative impact in the near to medium term, so investors should avoid the sector for some time," he said.  On a similar note, Justin Khoo, senior market analyst - APAC, VT Markets said, "The sharpest pressure falls on textiles, gems, jewellery, footwear, furniture and chemicals."
 
He added: A 50 percent tariff does not translate directly to retail prices because importers and exporters often absorb much of the cost, which limits consumer inflation but squeezes exporter margins. In the near term, choppier equities and cautious foreign flows. Over time, supply chains may pivot toward alternative markets while India seeks policy support and renewed talks.  However, V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments believes the 50 per cent tariff will not have a significant impact on corporate earnings of textiles, some machinery and gems and jewellery sectors.  ALSO READ: Communication channels open, says govt as 50% US trade tariff kicks in

US tariffs on Indian goods

The trade rift between India and the US escalated on August 27, when US President Donald Trump's latest tariff hike took effect. The Trump administration announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian exports, doubling the overall levy to 50 per cent.
 
From August 27, Indian goods entering the US will face a total tariff of 50 per cent. This doubles the existing 25 per cent rate and covers a wide basket of products.
 
The US is India’s largest export market, accounting for nearly a fifth of outbound shipments. A 50 per cent duty could make Indian goods less competitive compared with Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Mexico.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff troubles D-St; Sensex down 200pts, Nifty at 24,650; IT, pharma, banks dip

Sri Lotus Developers stock falls 7% on Q1 results; check key numbers here

SMS Pharmaceuticals shares zoom 10% on clean USFDA inspection report

Godrej Consumer, Ultratech: Motilal Oswal suggests these 6 stocks to buy

HDFC Bank emerges as top choice for global EM funds with record ownership

Topics :WelspunKPR MillTextile sectorUS tariffsTrump trade policiesBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYThe Smart Investor

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story