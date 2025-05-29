Can IFCI share price hit ₹100-mark in coming days? Trading strategy here

IFCICurrent Price: ₹72 Upside Potential: 40.3% Support: ₹68.50; ₹63.10 Resistance: ₹77.20; ₹86.40; ₹93.85 Technical chart shows that IFCI stock has given a strong breakout on the daily chart, and is on the verge of confirming a breakout on the weekly scale too. A close above ₹55.40 this Friday, shall confirm the weekly breakout. For now, the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹68.50 levels; below which notable support for the stock can be expected around ₹63.10 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, IFCI stock can potentially surge to ₹88 levels in the near-term shows the monthly chart. The yearly Fibonacci chart indicates that the stock can potentially zoom to ₹101 levels. Key resistance for the stock this year are placed at ₹77.20, ₹86.40 and ₹93.85 levels.
