Avanti Feeds share price today

Share price of Avanti Feeds hit a new high after a gap of over eight years, as the stock price of the animal feed company surged 12 per cent to ₹1,078.75 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the shrimp company has zoomed 35 per cent after the long-awaited Indo-US trade deal. The market price of Avanti Feeds surpassed its previous high of ₹999.99 touched on November 13, 2017.

What's driving Avanti Feeds stock price? Avanti Feeds manufactures and sells shrimp feed and exports processed shrimp. It has a total shrimp feed capacity of 775,000 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), of which 60,000 mtpa is in Gujarat, and the balance in Andhra Pradesh. The company has a strong and long lasting collaboration with Thai Union, a multi- national company in the Global Seafood Industry. On Monday, India and the United States announced a breakthrough trade deal under which the US tariffs on Indian goods will be reduced sharply to 18 per cent from earlier levels as high as 50 per cent.

The tariff dispute dates back to early 2025, when the Trump administration, pursuing a tough trade agenda, launched a series of tariffs under what it called “reciprocal tariff” policies aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with major partners. ALSO READ | Varun Beverages shares drop 3% as analysts flag competition as key risk Nearly 48 per cent of India’s shrimp exports are directed to the US. Shrimp exports to the US — the traditional anchor market for Indian shrimp — registered muted growth in the past four months due to the 50 per cent reciprocal tariff, along with additional duties in the form of countervailing duty and anti-dumping duty (7.12 per cent together) imposed by the US government.

Meanwhile, Avanti Feeds in September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) earnings conference call said it expected demand for shrimp to continue growing and remain sustainable across both global and domestic markets. Consumption trends remain strong, supported by shrimp's position as a versatile, affordable and widely accepted protein. Additionally, rising health awareness, expansion of retail and food services channels and increasing preferences for value-added seafood products are further driving demand. These factors collectively reinforce a positive outlook for sustained market growth in the near- and long-term sustainability of the sector, the company said. The global seafood market has been witnessing a continuous uptick in recent years riding on recognition of its benefits to health. The growing awareness of the health benefits of seafood, with its nutritional and protein content, presents a favorable environment for increased consumption.