Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods share prices today were in demand, soaring by up to 10 per cent on the BSE intra-day trade on the expectation of improvement in business outlook.

Among the individual stocks, Avanti Feeds stock surged 10 per cent to ₹841.50, its highest level since June 2025, on the BSE in intra-day trade. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over ninefold, with a combined 5.14 million equity shares representing 3.8 per cent of total equity of Avanti Feeds have changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. In the past seven trading days, the stock has rallied 21 per cent.

Shares of Apex Frozen Foods hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹306, soaring 5 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past one week, the stock has zoomed 38 per cent after reporting strong earnings. What's driving shrimp companies' stock prices? According to the Business Standard report, the first tranche of the trade deal between India and the US is "more or less near closure", and it will address the reciprocal tariff imposed by Washington on several Indian products. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said good news on the proposed trade deal between India and the United States (US) can be heard once the deal is fair, equitable, and balanced.

Effective August 27, 2025, the United States imposed a 50 per cent reciprocal tariff on shrimp imports from India (comprising a 25 per cent base levy and a 25 per cent penalty). This is in addition to the existing antidumping duty of 2.49 per cent and countervailing duty of 5.77 per cent, raising the effective duty burden on Indian shrimp exports to 58.26 per cent. The USA remains India’s most significant export destination for Shrimp, accounting for 48 per cent of export value and 40 per cent of export volumes in calendar year 2024. Globally, seafood consumption continues to rise, driven by increasing health awareness and its positioning as a healthier alternative to red meat. Rising purchasing power, especially among the growing middle class, along with shifting dietary preferences, is further fueling demand for shrimp and diverse seafood options.

Meanwhile, in the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) , Apex Frozen Foods reported a net profit of ₹11.87 crore, against a net loss of ₹1.67 crore in Q2FY25. The company had posted a net profit of ₹9.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). Revenue from operations stood at ₹238.34 crore in Q2FY26, against ₹199.52 crore in Q2FY25. The revenue from operations includes export benefits of ₹11.58 crore for Q2FY26, against ₹11.28 crore for Q2FY25. ALSO READ | Lumax Auto up 4% as Phillip Capital initiates with 'Buy,' eyes 36% upside In Q2FY26, Avanti Feeds’ profit after tax grew by 38.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹168.8 crore from ₹121.4 crore with margins at 10.5 per cent. Consolidated revenues grew 19.0 per cent YoY at ₹1,610 crore, mainly aided by strong volume growth in shrimp processing and export business.