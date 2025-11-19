HCL Technologies shares rose 3.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,656.55 per share. At 11:03 AM, HCLTech’s share price was up 3.83 per cent at ₹1,655.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.22 per cent at 84,856.35.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,49,111.57 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,011 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,304.

Why were HCLTech shares in demand?

The stock soared after the company announced plans to expand its business in Canada by opening an office in Calgary, Alberta, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Invest Alberta to advance technology collaboration and innovation in the province.

According to the filing, the new facility is designed as a collaboration-first environment and will serve as a client co-innovation and delivery center. The space enables HCLTech to work closely with clients and ecosystem partners to drive innovation, inspire creativity, and deliver transformative technology solutions across industries. ALSO READ | LTIMindtree soars 54% from March low; stock hits 9-month high; here's why “HCLTech operates delivery and innovation centers in Mississauga, Moncton and Vancouver, supporting more than 50 major Canadian enterprises,” the filing read. The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Invest Alberta to deepen its presence in the province and collaborate with local enterprises, educational institutions, and government stakeholders.