Choice Int rises 3% after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultants
Choice International shares
rose 3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹807.95 per share. At 11:23 AM, Choice International’s share price was up 2.35 per cent at ₹801.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.16 per cent at 84,810.98.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹16,491.51 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹841 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹438.
Why were Choice International shares in demand?
The buying at the counter came after the company announced that it has acquired 100 per cent stake in Ayoleeza Consultants through its subsidiary Choice Consultancy Services.
This acquisition is aligned with Choice Group’s vision to expand its Public Sector Consulting vertical and strengthen its capabilities across project advisory, design, supervision, and implementation monitoring services in the infrastructure domain. The integration of Ayoleeza’s strong technical expertise, diversified client base, and proven execution track record will enhance the company’s ability to deliver large-scale infrastructure mandates across India.
Ayoleeza Consultants is engaged in providing specialised advisory consultancy services in areas such as railways and metros, road and highways, bridges, tunnels and urban infrastructure in India and neighbouring countries.
The company currently manages live orders exceeding ₹200 crore along with its partners.
Notably, about 69 per cent of these projects are time-based payment contracts, ensuring consistent monthly revenue.
Ayoleeza has recently secured several key assignments in the railway sector, driven by its strong technical capabilities and deep understanding of India’s transport infrastructure landscape. Additionally, the firm has bid for consultancy tenders worth ₹350 crore in railway projects and ₹150 crore in roads and highways, which are presently under evaluation—indicating strong potential for future order wins.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Choice Group is a conglomerate offering services across finance, engineering, and consulting domains. The Group holds memberships and regulatory registrations with key financial authorities, including SEBI, RBI, IRDAI, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, AMFI, and is a depository participant with both CDSL and NSDL.
As a fully integrated financial services firm, Choice has rapidly evolved into a holistic financial powerhouse, driven by cutting-edge technology and innovative client-centric solutions. The Group is “Great Place to Work” certified and also holds ISO certifications, reflecting its strong commitment to employee well-being, data security, and operational excellence.
