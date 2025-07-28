Orient Cement shares rally 6% after multi-fold Q1 profit jump; details here

Shares of Orient Cement surged over 6 per cent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

The Adani Group cement maker's stock rose as much as 6.11 per cent during the day to ₹267.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 25 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹258.9 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM.

Track Live Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company extended their winning streak after a one-day blip on Friday and have risen nearly 20 per cent from their June lows. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Orient Cement has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,316.27 crore.

Orient Cement Q1 results ALSO READ: Orient Cement Q1 profit jumps to ₹205 cr as sales rise 24% to ₹866 cr The cement maker reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to ₹205.37 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹36.71 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations rose 24.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹866.47 crore, up from ₹696.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Total expenses increased by 12.4 per cent to ₹724.28 crore during the quarter, while total income, including other income, grew 23.7 per cent to ₹868.64 crore. Open offer by Ambuja Cements Ambuja Cements announced the acquisition of Orient Cement for an equity value of ₹8,100 crore, a strategic step aimed at surpassing 100 MTPA in operational capacity. This acquisition includes a 46.6 per cent stake in Orient Cement, acquired from its current promoters and certain public shareholders, all funded through internal accruals.