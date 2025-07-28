Home / Markets / News / Orient Cement shares rally 6% after multi-fold Q1 profit jump; details here

Orient Cement shares rally 6% after multi-fold Q1 profit jump; details here

Orient Cement shares rose over 6 per cent after the company posted a multi-fold jump in the June quarter net profit

Orient Cement shares rallied over 6 per cent after Q1 results
Shares of Orient Cement surged over 6 per cent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). 
 
The Adani Group cement maker's stock rose as much as 6.11 per cent during the day to ₹267.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 25 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹258.9 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended their winning streak after a one-day blip on Friday and have risen nearly 20 per cent from their June lows. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Orient Cement has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,316.27 crore.   Track Live Stock Market Updates Here

Orient Cement Q1 results 

The cement maker reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to ₹205.37 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹36.71 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations rose 24.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹866.47 crore, up from ₹696.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter. 
 
Total expenses increased by 12.4 per cent to ₹724.28 crore during the quarter, while total income, including other income, grew 23.7 per cent to ₹868.64 crore.

Open offer by Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements announced the acquisition of Orient Cement for an equity value of ₹8,100 crore, a strategic step aimed at surpassing 100 MTPA in operational capacity. This acquisition includes a 46.6 per cent stake in Orient Cement, acquired from its current promoters and certain public shareholders, all funded through internal accruals. 
 
Ambuja Cements, thereafter, made an open offer to acquire 53.4 million equity shares, constituting 26 per cent of the expanded share capital.  

About Orient Cement

Orient Cement, founded in 1979 as a Division of Orient Paper and Industries, was demerged and its equity shares were listed on stock exchanges in 2012, and since then, it has emerged as one of the most respected cement manufacturers in India. 
 
The company is primarily engaged in cement manufacturing and selling, and it has a presence in various states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and some parts of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

