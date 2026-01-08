JK Cement, Birla Corp downgraded at JM Financial; cement Q3 preview

The brokerage said intensifying competition in the cement sector, particularly from larger players pursuing market share gains, is likely to weigh on profitability over the medium term. As a result, it has cut its aggregate Ebitda estimates for financial years 2025-26 to 2027-28 (FY26 to FY28) by 4-5 per cent.

However, Ebitda growth is seen moderating on a sequential basis, with JM Financial estimating a 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase due to weaker pricing and lower subsidy income following the goods and services tax rate cut to 18 per cent. Average Ebitda per tonne is expected to decline about 6 per cent sequentially to ₹891 per tonne. Rising fuel costs and rupee depreciation are also likely to have an adverse impact of around ₹50 per tonne in the fourth quarter.

In terms of volumes, JM Financial expects companies under its coverage to deliver a growth of around 10 per cent Y-o-Y on a comparable basis in the third quarter.