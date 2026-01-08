Nifty FMCG down 4% in Jan; ITC, AWL Agri, 3 more stocks oversold on charts

Technical charts show that ITC, Godfrey Phillips, Jubilant FoodWorks, AWL Agri Business and United Breweries are trading in oversold zones based on the 14-day RSI parameter.

FMCG sector check: ITC, Godfrey Phillips, Jubilant FoodWorks, AWL Agri Business and United Breweries technically oversold, show charts.