AWL Agri Business shares drop 4% after large trades; check details here

The edible oil major's stock fell as much as 3.7 per cent during the day to ₹266.4 per share, the biggest intraday fall since September 23 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.2 per cent lower at ₹271 apiece, compared to a 0.49 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:23 AM.

Large trades in AWL Agri shares

The company had about 87.9 million shares, or 6.8 per cent equity change hands in 13 block trades, according to Bloomberg data. News agency, PTI, reported that Adani Group has sold its remaining 7 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar.

Domestic mutual fund houses, including Vanguard, Charles Schwab, ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Mutual Fund, Tata MF, Quant MF, and Bandhan MF, bought the stake, the report added. Several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also bought into the clean-out block.

Earlier this week, the Adani Group had sold a 13 per cent stake in AWL to bring its exposure down to 7 per cent.