Home / Markets / News / Eicher Motors stock up 7% in 1 week; brokerages remain bullish

Eicher Motors stock up 7% in 1 week; brokerages remain bullish

Eicher Motors stands well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, backed by a strong brand, disciplined cost control, and prudent capital allocation.

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield
Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eicher Motors share price today

 
Shares of Eicher Motors hit a new high of ₹7,165, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade.
 
In the past one week, the stock price of the parent company of Royal Enfield (RE), a global manufacturer of middleweight motorcycles, has outperformed the market by surging 7 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the BSE Auto index were up 1.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the market price of Eicher Motors has appreciated by 47 per cent, as against a 9 per cent rally in the benchmark index and 17 per cent surge in the auto index.
 

What's driving Eicher Motors stock price?

 
Eicher Motors continued the growth momentum forward in the second quarter with a solid performance. The festive season has been particularly very encouraging for the company, driven by robust demand, record bookings and the sustained consumer confidence and a clear reflection of brand strength.
 
The GST reforms by the Government of India have made motorcycles under 350cc more accessible and the customer's response is a clear testament to this during this window. The festive season was truly an outstanding one for Royal Enfield.
 
India's economy has remained resilient, supported by strong fundamentals and policy support, capex in roads and infrastructure and Make in India incentives supported manufacturing and demand for freight movement with inflation contained at 4 per cent and financing conditions stable, and of course, the GST rates rationalization, EV demand held firm through the extended monsoon period and is poised to improve further in H2 as projected executions pick up, Eicher Motors said in the Q2 earnings conference call.
 

Should you buy or hold Eicher Motors?

 
Eicher Motors is entering a multi-year upcycle driven by a refreshed and expanding portfolio which include recent updates to the Meteor, Classic and Hunter lines, new colourways, and the steady ramp-up of premium platforms such as the Himalayan and Shotgun all of which have materially lifted inquiry-to-booking conversions and supported record quarterly volumes.
 
Additionally, RE’s EV platform “Flying Flea” has seen strong global interest following showcases of models. With upcoming new launches in the pipeline coupled with tangible steps being taken in the EV space, there exists healthy growth longevity for Royal Enfield franchise, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.
 
Eicher stands well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, backed by a strong brand, disciplined cost control, and prudent capital allocation. With tailwind expected from GST 2.0 reforms in the coming months, the brokerage firm continues to assign BUY rating on the stock. Eicher has a capital efficient business model & cash positive b/s. Analysts value Eicher at ₹7,850 (SOTP basis).
 
Eicher delivered its strongest-ever quarterly results in Q2FY26, with consolidated revenue rising 45 per cent YoY to ₹6,172 crore and profit after tax up 24.5 per cent to ₹1,370 crore, supported by robust festive demand, successful product refreshes and sustained growth in both, RE and VECV, businesses. However, impacted by higher input cost and elevated marketing spend, EBITDA margin contracted 120 bps YoY to 24.5 per cent, according to analysts at Choice Institutional Equities.  The brokerage firm believes near-term margin pressure may impact profitability in the upcoming quarter, though strong demand and product mix should support growth momentum. Currently, Eicher is trading above analysts’ target price of ₹7,020. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 280 pts; Nifty below 26,100; SMIDs in red; VIX jumps 13%

PVC price pressure dents earnings; Nuvama says 'Hold' Astral, Supreme Ind

Capillary Technologies IPO listing: Stock makes muted debut at ₹572 on NSE

Festive demand boosts jewellery sector; Titan remains top analysts' pick

Hindalco slips 3% on reports of fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Topics :The Smart InvestorEicher Motors sharesRoyal Enfield Himalayan:two wheelersQ2 resultsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story