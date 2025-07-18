Axis BankCurrent Price: ₹1,107 Likely Target: ₹959 Downside Risk: 13.4% Support: ₹1,077; ₹1,020 Resistance: ₹1,120; ₹1,143; ₹1,164 The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for Axis Bank stock is likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,164 levels. The 200-DMA at ₹1,120 and the 100-DMA at ₹1,143 levels, are likely to act as near-term hurdles for the stock. ALSO READ | How to trade HDFC Bank stock ahead of bonus issue meet? Key levels to track However, the medium-term chart or the weekly charts shows presence of a strong support around ₹1,077 levels - i.e. the super trend line. The stock has been consistently trading above this trend line support post the breakout in April 2025. Hence, as long as the stock manages to sustain above this support level, it could move sideways, between ₹1,077 to ₹1,164 levels. Break and sustained trade below the weekly support, could lead the stock towards the 200-Week Moving Average - a key indicator the stock has been holding above for the last two years. The 200-WMA now stands at ₹959 levels - thus implying a downside risk of 13.4 per cent. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,020 levels, shows the weekly chart.
