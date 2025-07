Axis Bank

Shares of Axis Bank cracked over 6 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹1,086 on the NSE in Friday's trade after the bank's Q1 earnings disappointed the Street. In the process, the stock also plunged below its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the first time since April 16, 2025.Axis Bank reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at ₹5,806 crore for the first-quarter ended June 2025 for the financial year 2025-26. The bank attributed the drop in profit to "technical" slippages and one-time bump in provisions.The bank's total slippages stood at ₹8,200 crore, including slippages worth ₹2,709 crore due to the "technical impact". Axis Bank's loan loss provisions jumped by 187 per cent YoY to ₹3,900 crore.Following the negative surprises, analysts have either cut Axis Bank's future earnings prospects or downgraded the stock. READ MORE Technically, Axis Bank stock is seen trading below its key moving averages on the daily scale; but close to its all-important support on the weekly chart. Here's what to expect.Current Price: ₹1,107Likely Target: ₹959Downside Risk: 13.4%Support: ₹1,077; ₹1,020Resistance: ₹1,120; ₹1,143; ₹1,164The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias for Axis Bank stock is likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,164 levels. The 200-DMA at ₹1,120 and the 100-DMA at ₹1,143 levels, are likely to act as near-term hurdles for the stock.However, the medium-term chart or the weekly charts shows presence of a strong support around ₹1,077 levels - i.e. the super trend line. The stock has been consistently trading above this trend line support post the breakout in April 2025.Hence, as long as the stock manages to sustain above this support level, it could move sideways, between ₹1,077 to ₹1,164 levels. Break and sustained trade below the weekly support, could lead the stock towards the 200-Week Moving Average - a key indicator the stock has been holding above for the last two years.The 200-WMA now stands at ₹959 levels - thus implying a downside risk of 13.4 per cent. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,020 levels, shows the weekly chart.