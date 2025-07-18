Patanjali Foods shares rally 17% in 1 week, eyes record high; here's why

Patanjali Foods share price today

What's driving Patanjali Foods stock price?

The board of directors of Patanjali Foods, in its meeting held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, recommended to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. two new equity shares each for every one existing equity share held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as on record date.

The bonus issue is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, by capitalisation of capital redemption reserve and / or securities premium and / or general reserve, the company said in exchange filing.

Business overview

Patanjali Foods enjoys a healthy market position across several product categories. It is the second-largest player in India's branded edible oil market, the market leader in the palm oil segment and second in position in the soybean oil segment. It is also the market leader in the soya protein segment, commanding a 35-40 per cent market share. Further, the company is the fourth-largest player in India in the biscuits segment and in the oral care market. It is also among the largest players in India in the product segments of cow ghee and honey.