360 One Wam rises 2% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

360 One Wam shares rose 1.7 per cent after the company released its Q1 results. The stock logged an intraday high at ₹1,226.75 per share on BSE.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹49,022.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,317.25 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹766.05 per share.

Should you buy 360 One Wam post Q1 results?

Motilal Oswal reiterated 'Buy' call on the stock and raised its target price to ₹1,450 per share from ₹1,400.

According to the brokerage, 360 One offers a compelling structural growth story anchored in India's expanding wealth and asset management market. The company continues to drive strong gross flows across both wealth and asset management, with a temporary blip due to raw material attrition, which is likely to be offset by the onboarding of new teams. JM Financial Institutional Securities has also maintained a 'Buy' but raised the target to ₹1,350 per share from ₹1,180 after the company's Q1 results were inline with brokerage's estimaites. 360 One Wam reported strong results, according to JM Financial. While Wealth Management (WM) business saw weak net inflows, management is confident of achieving 12 per cent inflows (as a percentage of opening AUM) for FY26. "With consolidation of ₹18,000 crore of ARR assets of B&K into wealth management business, wealth mangement ARR AUM grew ₹20,000 crore Q-o-Q to ₹1.95 trillion. Meanwhile, consolidation of UBS is largely expected in Q3FY26. Beyond its strong presence in UHNI segment, 360 One Wam has, over the last few quarters, expanded its offerings to corporate & institutional clients, HNIs and NRIs, strengthening its runway for growth," the brokerage note read. ALSO READ | Multiple order wins lift Afcons Infrastructure shares by 6%; details here Further, the recent acquisition of B&K and the UBS collaboration enhance the company's international footprint, broaden client access, and strengthen its transactional platform. Operating leverage and cost synergies from integrations are expected to improve profitability as new businesses scale, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal.

360 One Wam Q1 results The company on Thursday, after market hours, reported a net profit of ₹287 crore for Q1FY26, up 18 per cent, from ₹243 crore a year ago. The company's total asset under management in Q1 rose 27.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,63,924 crore as compared to ₹5,21,208 crore. This included ARR AUM of ₹2,87,317 crore and Transactional/Brokerage AUM of ₹3,76,607 crore. Under total AUM, Wealth Management ARR AUM rose 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,94,773 crore supported by robust growth across segments. 360 One Plus proposition saw growth of 40 per cent Y-o-Y, while Distribution and Lending businesses grew by 38 per cent Y-o-Y and 19 per cent Y-o-Y respectively.