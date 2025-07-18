IndoStar Capital shares rise 6% on selling housing unit for ₹1,705 crore

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 5.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 18 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Indostar Capital has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,361.24 crore.

IndoStar Capital completes sale of Niwas Housing Finance

The NBFC on Thursday said it completed the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, Niwas Housing Finance Private Limited (formerly IndoStar Home Finance), to WITKOPEEND B.V., an affiliate of BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership. The deal has fetched IndoStar a total consideration of Rs 1,705.95 crore, it said in an exchange filing.

The company said it will use the net proceeds from the transaction to accelerate value creation in its core business verticals, Vehicle Finance and Small Business Loans.

"The completion of the transaction represents a significant milestone in IndoStar’s journey," according to Randhir Singh, managing director and executive vice chairman of IndoStar. "It further enhances our liquidity and capital position and enables us to accelerate our profitability and value creation journey in our focus verticals."