Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

In the Asia ex-Japan long-only thematic portfolio, Wood’s Indian stock holding includes RIL (5 per cent weight), HDFC Life Insurance (4 per cent), Macrotech Developers and Godrej Properties (3 per cent each), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank (5 per cent each), Bajaj Finance (3 per cent) and L&T (5 per cent).

Surprisingly, Wood has held on to his investment in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (4 per cent weight) in his India long-only equity portfolio despite the sharp fall in the counter on the back of negative news flow in the last few months. The group’s stocks have been in the line of fire since January 2023-end after a US-based short-seller, Hindenburg Research, alleged that the Adani group had engaged in “a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme”. It had also accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens, and flagged concerns about the group’s high debt.