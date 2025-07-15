Axis Bank Q1 results preview: Date, time, what to expect from earnings?

Axis Bank Q1 results preview: Mumbai-based Mumbai-based Axis Bank will start the earnings season for the banking sector, when it reports the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Analysts expect the private bank to witness a low single-digit growth in net profit, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, during the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26) amid muted loan growth and higher slippages.

They also project Axis Bank to see a contraction in margins due to a falling interest rate regime.

Axis Bank Q1 results date, time:

According to the bank’s stock exchange filing, the bank will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors on Thursday, July 17, to declare Q1FY26 results.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Axis Bank Limited will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which shall be subjected to limited review by the joint statutory auditors," it said. Axis Bank Q1 results expectations: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sharing expectations on the conservative side, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said they project Axis Bank's earnings to stay under pressure in Q1FY26 amid seasonally high slippages and low margins.

MOFSL projected a tepid loan growth of 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹10.6 trillion, as against a deposit growth of 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹12 trillion. This, the brokerage said, could lead to Axis Bank’s Q1 net interest income (NII) of ₹13,650 crore, up just 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y over a NII of ₹13,448.2 crore seen in Q1FY25. In Q4FY25, Axis Bank reported a NII of ₹13,810.5 crore. Further, while the brokerage expects cost ratios to remain under control, it cautioned that net interest margin (NIM) and credit costs could remain under pressure. Factoring in higher provisions and slippages, it sees Axis Bank Q1 net profit at ₹5,970 crore, down 1 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹6,034.6 crore. Sequentially, the profit could dip from ₹7,117.5 crore.

Motilal Oswal also anticipates marginal decline in asset quality with gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio at 1.4 per cent versus 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q, and NNPA at 0.4 per cent vs 0.3 per cent Q-o-Q. Kotak Institutional Equities Analysts at KIE, meanwhile, anticipate Axis Bank to report muted quarterly earnings in the June 2025 quarter with net profit seen flat (up 0.1 per cent Y-o-Y) at ₹6,041.4 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarterly basis, however, this would be a dip of 15.1 per cent Q-o-Q. Operationally, too, NII is seen rising just 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y, but falling 2 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹ 13,538.6 crore.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPoP), too, is seen at ₹10,412.5 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹10,106.2 crore, but down 3.2 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹10,752.4 crore. The estimates come on the back of 7 per cent Y-o-Y and flat Q-o-Q loan growth estimates. The brokerage also expects NIM to decline 20 bps Q-o-Q to 3.5 per cent, factoring in the impact of the rate cut cycle. Fee income growth, it said, will be sluggish, reflecting weak loan growth. "We expect slippages of around ₹6,000 crore (2.3 per cent of loans), mostly led by retail. Key discussion areas would be slippages, especially from unsecured segment, deposit mobilisation, and NIM progression," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in its results preview report.

Systematix Institutional Research In-line with other brokerages’ views, analysts at Systematix Research believe Axis Bank’s sequential loan growth could be marginally higher than the industry growth. The fall in yield on advances (YoA) will not be completely off set by the fall in cost of deposits (CoD), hence, NIM will witness a contraction Q-o-Q. "Slippages are also expected to remain elevated, driven by seasonally high agri-slippages. The Q-o-Q growth in provisions may also be optically high as there was a writeback of provisions in the previous quarter (Q4FY25)," analysts cautioned. Further, weighed by lower fee income and higher wage bill, Axis Bank’s PPoP is seen rising just 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹10,485.6 crore in Q1FY26.

NII, meanwhile, is seen expanding 2.8 per cent over Q1FY25 and 0.1 per cent over Q4FY25 to ₹13,822.9 crore. Overall, net profit is expected to increase by 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y, but decline 11.6 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹6,289.2 crore during the quarter under study. Axis Bank reported a net profit of ₹6,034.6 crore in Q1FY25 and ₹7,117.5 crore in Q4FY25. Emkay Global Financial Services This brokerage has shared slightly optimistic result expectations with net profit growth pegged at 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y (down 9.6 per cent Q-o-Q) at ₹6,432.5 crore. While PPoP is projected to grow 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,411.1 crore, NII is seen up 2.2 per cent to ₹13,746.1 crore. NIM, meanwhile, is seen at 3.8 per cent, down 22bps Y-o-Y and 14 bps Q-o-Q.