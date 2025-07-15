KPI Green Energy shares jump 5% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹744.37 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹312.95 per share.

The northward movement in the stock came after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). The order is to develop 150 MW grid connected Wind Power Projects.

"We are pleased to inform you that KPI Green Energy Limited has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) bearing reference no. GUVNL/RE/Wind/1034 dated July 14, 2025, from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the development of 150 MW grid connected Wind Power Projects," the filing read.

A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GUVNL shall be executed upon obtaining the requisite approval from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), according to the filing.

The LoI was received after the company participated in the competitive bidding process initiated by GUVNL under “Procurement of power through competitive bidding process vide RfS No. GUVNL / 250 MW / Wind (Phase IX)."