KPI Green Energy shares jump 5% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

KPI Green Energy share price gained 4.7 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹552.55 per share; here's why

Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
KPI Green Energy shares advanced 4.7 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹552.55 per share. At 11:31 AM, KPI Green Energy share price was trading higher by 2.13 per cent at ₹732 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 82,654.58. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,715.62 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹744.37 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹312.95 per share.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Why were KPI Green shares buzzing in trade? 

The northward movement in the stock came after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). The order is to develop 150 MW grid connected Wind Power Projects. 
"We are pleased to inform you that KPI Green Energy Limited has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) bearing reference no. GUVNL/RE/Wind/1034 dated July 14, 2025, from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the development of 150 MW grid connected Wind Power Projects," the filing read.
 
A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GUVNL shall be executed upon obtaining the requisite approval from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), according to the filing. 
 
The LoI was received after the company participated in the competitive bidding process initiated by GUVNL under “Procurement of power through competitive bidding process vide RfS No. GUVNL / 250 MW / Wind (Phase IX)."
 
In another development, recently, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named KPIN Clean Power Four LLP.   ALSO READ | HCL Tech shares slide 4% as analysts trim estimates post Q1 miss 
The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy, or other renewable sources of energy.
 
KPI Green Energy contributed ₹99,000, while ₹1,000 was contributed by KPark Sunbeat Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company in the whole process. 
 
In Q4, KPI Green Energy's net profit more than doubled to ₹104.18 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹43.04 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year. 
 
The company increased its revenues to ₹577.80 crore in the period under review, from ₹292.96 crore in the year-ago quarter.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

