Patanjali Foods climbs 2% as board to consider bonus shares on July 17
Patanjali Foods share price rose 2.3 per cent, registering an intraday high at ₹1,713.95 per share after proposing bonus issueSI Reporter Mumbai
Patanjali Foods shares rose 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹1,713.95 per share. At 11:53 AM, Patanjali Foods share price was trading higher by 1.88 per cent at ₹1,706.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,624.98. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹61,874.39 crore.
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,030 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,541 per share.
Patanjali bonus issue details
On Monday, after market hours, the company announced that in a meeting on Thursday, July 17, 2025, the board will mull bonus shares.
"We may inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, inter alia to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," the filing read.
A bonus issue (also called a bonus share issue or capitalisation issue) is when a company issues free additional shares to its existing shareholders, based on the number of shares they already hold.
Meanwhile, recently, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order directing Patanjali Ayurved to take down advertisements that allegedly disparage Dabur's chyawanprash products. This came in response to a suit filed by Dabur India Ltd in December 2024, accusing Patanjali Ayurved of making misleading claims about its flagship Ayurvedic product.
Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the order after finding that the contested advertisements were problematic under the law governing commercial speech and product representation.
The case stems from an advertisement featuring Patanjali Ayurved’s co-founder Ramdev, who is shown casting doubt on the authenticity of competing Chyawanprash brands. According to the lawsuit, the ad shows that only Patanjali’s Chyawanprash is "original", while others are shown as lacking the requisite Ayurvedic and Vedic knowledge to manufacture authentic formulations.
About Patanjali Foods
Patanjali Foods is a FMCG company that offers a wide range of household essentials. From nourishing foods to home and personal care solutions.
