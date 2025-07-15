Home / Markets / News / Patanjali Foods climbs 2% as board to consider bonus shares on July 17

Patanjali Foods climbs 2% as board to consider bonus shares on July 17

Patanjali Foods share price rose 2.3 per cent, registering an intraday high at ₹1,713.95 per share after proposing bonus issue

Patanjali store
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Patanjali Foods shares rose 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹1,713.95 per share. At 11:53 AM, Patanjali Foods share price was trading higher by 1.88 per cent at ₹1,706.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,624.98. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹61,874.39 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,030 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,541 per share. 

Patanjali bonus issue details 

On Monday, after market hours, the company announced that in a meeting on Thursday, July 17, 2025, the board will mull bonus shares. 
 
"We may inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, inter alia to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," the filing read. 
 
A bonus issue (also called a bonus share issue or capitalisation issue) is when a company issues free additional shares to its existing shareholders, based on the number of shares they already hold.
 
Meanwhile, recently, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order directing Patanjali Ayurved to take down advertisements that allegedly disparage Dabur's chyawanprash products. This came in response to a suit filed by Dabur India Ltd in December 2024, accusing Patanjali Ayurved of making misleading claims about its flagship Ayurvedic product.
 
Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the order after finding that the contested advertisements were problematic under the law governing commercial speech and product representation.
 
The case stems from an advertisement featuring Patanjali Ayurved’s co-founder Ramdev, who is shown casting doubt on the authenticity of competing Chyawanprash brands. According to the lawsuit, the ad shows that only Patanjali’s Chyawanprash is "original", while others are shown as lacking the requisite Ayurvedic and Vedic knowledge to manufacture authentic formulations. 

About Patanjali Foods 

Patanjali Foods is a FMCG company that offers a wide range of household essentials. From nourishing foods to home and personal care solutions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WeWork India gets Sebi nod for IPO; Embassy Buildcon to sell stake

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts as Infy, HDFC Bank lead; SMIDs gain; Bank, auto indices up 1%

KPI Green Energy shares jump 5% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

Sun Pharma shares rise 2% on US launch of hair loss drug after settlement

HCL Tech shares slide 4% as analysts trim estimates post Q1 miss

Topics :PatanjaliBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story