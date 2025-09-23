CarTrade Tech rises 4% on recording 74% traffic on first day of Navratri

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,728.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,754 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹838.9.

In one year, CarTrade Tech’s shares have given multibagger returns of 153 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex’s fall of 3 per cent.

Why were CarTrade Tech shares in demand?

The stock was in demand after the company’s platform CarWale and BikeWale recorded record high traffic on the first day of Navratri.

On Monday, CarWale and BikeWale recorded their highest-ever single-day traffic, according to the company filing.

Traffic surged to an all-time peak, registering a 74 per cent growth compared to the first day of Navratri last year and a 60 per cent increase over the August 2025 daily average. The spike highlights the combined impact of festive season demand and the recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cut, which has enhanced affordability and lifted consumer sentiment across the automobile sector, according to the company.