CarTrade Tech rises 4% on recording 74% traffic on first day of Navratri

The stock was in demand after the company's platform CarWale and BikeWale recorded record high traffic on the first day of Navratri

cartrade used car market
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
CarTrade Tech shares rose 4.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,488.5 per share. At 12:35 PM, CarTrade Tech's share price was trading 3.21 per cent higher at ₹2,463.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 82,082.98.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,728.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,754 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹838.9.
 
In one year, CarTrade Tech’s shares have given multibagger returns of 153 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex’s fall of 3 per cent.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were CarTrade Tech shares in demand?

The stock was in demand after the company’s platform CarWale and BikeWale recorded record high traffic on the first day of Navratri.
 
On Monday, CarWale and BikeWale recorded their highest-ever single-day traffic, according to the company filing. 
 
Traffic surged to an all-time peak, registering a 74 per cent growth compared to the first day of Navratri last year and a 60 per cent increase over the August 2025 daily average. The spike highlights the combined impact of festive season demand and the recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cut, which has enhanced affordability and lifted consumer sentiment across the automobile sector, according to the company. 
 
“Yesterday was a landmark day for our platforms. The festive excitement, amplified by GST-led affordability, has fueled unprecedented consumer activity. This milestone underscores the trust that millions of Indians place in CarWale and BikeWale when researching and purchasing vehicles,” said Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO – consumer group, CarTrade Tech.   ALSO READ: 7 reasons why Motilal Oswal says 'Buy' again on AU SFB; stock price up 4% 
CarTrade Tech is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. Its platforms operate under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto and OLX India. Through these platforms, we enable new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles in a simple and efficient manner. Our vision is to create an automotive digital ecosystem that connects automobile customers, OEMs, dealers, banks, insurance companies, and other stakeholders.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story