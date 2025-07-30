Home / Markets / News / Axiscades Technologies hit 5% upper circuit on ₹600-crore order win

Axiscades Technologies shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), at ₹1,296.85 per share on BSE on order win

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Axiscades Technologies shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), at ₹1,296.85 per share on BSE. 
 
Around 11:54 AM, Axiscades Technologies share price was up 5 per cent at ₹1,296.85 per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 81,496.52. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,511.31 crore.  CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why were Axiscades Technologies shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company, through its defence subsidiaries, bagged defence electronics orders across airborne, naval, and radar programs from premier Defence laboratories in India.
 
The orders involve the development and supply of advanced sub-systems for some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms being developed by leading Defence agencies like DRDOs and Defence PSUs. With this order book, it deepens its involvement in India's key defence initiatives, including fighter aircraft upgrades, naval modernisation, and long-range surveillance radar systems.
 
These programs of a cumulative order value of around ₹600 crore, add to the existing order book, to be executed over the next 3 to 5 years.  ALSO READ | Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 45% in 3 days, hits new high

Highlights of the new order wins include: 

  • VIRUPAKSHA (AESA) Radar Program (Su-30 MKI upgrade): Design and supply of critical radar components, including the Exciter Unit, Receiver Unit, and Antenna Beam Control Motherboard - essential for generating, receiving, and processing radar signals. This Radar will replace the existing Russian-made Radar on the Su-30. 
  • TR Modules for S-Band Surveillance Radars: Cutting-edge Transmit-Receive (TR) modules that enhance target detection, tracking, and signal integrity for long-range surveillance operations. 
  • LRBMR - KUSHA: Contribution to the development of the indigenous -Digital Beam Forming (DBF) units for Long-range Battle Management Radar (LRBMR), an S-band radar with a detection range exceeding 500 km, enabling multi-target engagement and battlefield awareness. 
  • Electric Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT): Development and delivery of the Homing Receiver, the core of the autonomous target acquisition for the next-generation submarinelaunched ASW weapon system. 
  • Sonar Systems for Submarines (Production Win): Production-scale delivery of various sonar sub-systems, reinforcing AXISCADES’s growing role in undersea warfare electronics.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

