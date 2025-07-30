Axiscades Technologies hit 5% upper circuit on ₹600-crore order win

Why were Axiscades Technologies shares buzzing in trade?
Highlights of the new order wins include:
- VIRUPAKSHA (AESA) Radar Program (Su-30 MKI upgrade): Design and supply of critical radar components, including the Exciter Unit, Receiver Unit, and Antenna Beam Control Motherboard - essential for generating, receiving, and processing radar signals. This Radar will replace the existing Russian-made Radar on the Su-30.
- TR Modules for S-Band Surveillance Radars: Cutting-edge Transmit-Receive (TR) modules that enhance target detection, tracking, and signal integrity for long-range surveillance operations.
- LRBMR - KUSHA: Contribution to the development of the indigenous -Digital Beam Forming (DBF) units for Long-range Battle Management Radar (LRBMR), an S-band radar with a detection range exceeding 500 km, enabling multi-target engagement and battlefield awareness.
- Electric Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT): Development and delivery of the Homing Receiver, the core of the autonomous target acquisition for the next-generation submarinelaunched ASW weapon system.
- Sonar Systems for Submarines (Production Win): Production-scale delivery of various sonar sub-systems, reinforcing AXISCADES’s growing role in undersea warfare electronics.
