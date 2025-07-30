Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 45% in 3 days, hits new high

Hind Rectifiers share price today

Shares of Hind Rectifiers hit a new high of ₹1,952.95, as they rallied 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The stock had surged 20 per cent on Tuesday. In the past three trading days, it has gained 45 per cent.

Hind Rectifiers was trading higher for the fifth straight trading day, zooming 49 per cent during the period. In the past one year, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 165 per cent, as compared to 0.01 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . Meanwhile, shares of Hind Rectifiers zoomed 144 per cent from its 5-month low of ₹801.15 touched on March 4, 2025.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 11:17 AM; Hind Rectifiers was quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹1,919.50, as compared to 0.20 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 1.73 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1% holding in Hind Rectifiers Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in Hind Rectifiers at the end of June 2025 quarter. As per shareholding pattern, Mukul Agrawal held 250,000 equity shares or 1.46 per cent holding in Hind Rectifiers.

According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal also held over 1 per cent stake in other notable listed companies, including InfoBean Technologies, BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods. Q1 results - Hind Rectifiers ALSO READ | Axiscades Technologies hit 5% upper circuit on ₹600-crore order win Hind Rectifiers, a leading manufacturer of power semiconductor, power electronic equipment and railway transportation equipment, reported a strong 85.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹12.8 crore, driven by improved operational efficiencies and financial discipline. Revenue from operations grew by 58.5 per cent YoY to ₹214.8 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹135.5 crore in Q1FY25.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 66.9 per cent YoY to ₹24.2 crore, reflecting optimum product mix and cost optimization. EBITDA margins improved 60 bps YoY to 11.3 per cent in Q1FY26 from 10.7 per cent in Q1FY25. Strong order book position Hind Rectifiers has a robust order book of ₹1,025 crore as of June 30, 2025, primarily driven by railway sector expansion and government initiatives. The company has secured two notable orders amounting to ₹127 crore and ₹101 crore respectively from Indian Railways for locomotive products. The company said it has received a significant order from Indian Railways for a next-generation propulsion system designed specifically for passenger locomotives, while actively pursuing additional opportunities beyond the existing order book.