Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 45% in 3 days, hits new high

Shares of Hind Rectifiers
hit a new high of ₹1,952.95, as they rallied 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The stock had surged 20 per cent on Tuesday. In the past three trading days, it has gained 45 per cent.
Hind Rectifiers was trading higher for the fifth straight trading day, zooming 49 per cent during the period. In the past one year, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 165 per cent, as compared to 0.01 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex
. Meanwhile, shares of Hind Rectifiers zoomed 144 per cent from its 5-month low of ₹801.15 touched on March 4, 2025.
At 11:17 AM; Hind Rectifiers was quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹1,919.50, as compared to 0.20 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 1.73 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1% holding in Hind Rectifiers
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in Hind Rectifiers at the end of June 2025 quarter.
As per shareholding pattern, Mukul Agrawal held 250,000 equity shares or 1.46 per cent holding in Hind Rectifiers.
According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal also held over 1 per cent stake in other notable listed companies, including InfoBean Technologies, BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods.
Q1 results - Hind Rectifiers
Hind Rectifiers, a leading manufacturer of power semiconductor, power electronic equipment and railway transportation equipment, reported a strong 85.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹12.8 crore, driven by improved operational efficiencies and financial discipline. Revenue from operations grew by 58.5 per cent YoY to ₹214.8 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹135.5 crore in Q1FY25.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 66.9 per cent YoY to ₹24.2 crore, reflecting optimum product mix and cost optimization. EBITDA margins improved 60 bps YoY to 11.3 per cent in Q1FY26 from 10.7 per cent in Q1FY25.
Strong order book position
Hind Rectifiers has a robust order book of ₹1,025 crore as of June 30, 2025, primarily driven by railway sector expansion and government initiatives. The company has secured two notable orders amounting to ₹127 crore and ₹101 crore respectively from Indian Railways for locomotive products.
The company said it has received a significant order from Indian Railways for a next-generation propulsion system designed specifically for passenger locomotives, while actively pursuing additional opportunities beyond the existing order book.
Hind Rectifiers - Outlook
Hind Rectifier’s stronghold in the locomotive, railway coach, industrial rectification, and pollution control markets speaks for its leadership and credibility
With the government pushing forward on electrification, locomotive production, and infrastructure modernization, demand across the sector is on the rise. This wave of change presents Hind Rectifiers with significant opportunities to capture a larger share of existing markets and to pioneer innovative solutions in new sectors. The launch of advanced trains like the Vande Bharat and the rise of private rolling stock manufacturers are shifting the market’s dynamics, the company said on outlook in FY25 annual report.