Baazar Style Retail share price rises 4% in trade on opening of new stores

Baazar Style Retail Share Price Today: Shares of value fashion retailer Baazar Style Retail were ruling higher on the bourses in the week’s first trading session after the company announced an update on opening new stores in Bihar and Jharkhand. Following the update, the company's share price rose 4 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹345.4 per share on the NSE on Monday.

Though the company's shares trimmed their gains partially, they continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 11:35 AM, Baazar Style Retail's shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹339.30 per share, up 2.17 per cent from their previous close of ₹332.10 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,658, up 88 points, or 0.34 per cent.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of 0.53 million equity shares of Baazar Style Retail, estimated to be worth ₹18 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,536.24 crore on the NSE as of February 23. The fashion retailer's shares have a 52-week range of ₹392- ₹186.10 per share on the NSE. Baazar Style Retail announces update on opening of new stores The northward movement in the company's share price came following the company's announcement that it has opened two new stores, taking the total store count to 258.