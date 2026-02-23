Board Meet Ahead: What's in store for Tata group stocks? Trading view here

Shares of Tata group companies are likely to be in the limelight due to the Tata Sons board meet this week on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. According to reports, the renewal of Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term may be considered at the board meet.
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan are reportedly keen to renew Chandra's term for another five years.
Apart from Chandra's term-renewal, the board meet may also shed light on the issue of listing of Tata Sons. In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designated Tata Sons as an upper layer non-banking financial company and mandated its stock market listing within three years. READ MORE
Meanwhile on the bourses, barring Tata Steel and Voltas (both up over 14 per cent each) most of the group shares have witnessed a tepid performance so far in 2026. Tejas Networks has shed 27 per cent, while TCS, Tata Teleservices and Nelco have tumbled over 10 per cent each.
Given this background, how will Tata group stocks fare? Here's what technical analysts at Kotak Securities and Bonanza have to say:
Amol Athawale, VP - Technical Research at Kotak Securities analyzes on Trent, Voltas and Indian Hotels.
Trent
Current Market Price: ₹4,069
Post decline from the higher levels, Trent rebounded from its support zone and witnessed a robust recovery. Additionally, on the weekly charts, the stock has given a breakout from its sloping trendline, says Amol Athawale, VP - technical research at Kotak Securities:
"The up moves in the stock suggest a new leg of a bullish trend from the current levels. For the next few trading sessions, ₹3,940 could be the trend decider level for the bulls, if Trent
sustains above it, we can expect a further uptrend towards ₹4,370," explains Athawale.
Indian Hotels
Current Market Price: ₹675
Last week, the stock corrected by over 3.5 percent and also formed a bearish candle on the weekly charts. Technically, after a short-term correction, the stock is currently trading near an important retracement support level, and a strong possibility of a fresh uptrend rally cannot be ruled out from the current levels, highlights the analyst from Kotak Securities.
For traders, the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or ₹680 will act as a key level to watch. If the stock succeeds in trading above this level, it could move up to the 50-day SMA or ₹700 and ₹715, says Athawale.
On the flip side, the analyst cautions that if Indian Hotels stock
falls below ₹660, selling pressure could accelerate, and the stock may hit ₹650 - ₹635 levels.
Voltas
Current Market Price: ₹1,553
Athawale flags that on a monthly time frame, Voltas
has rallied over 15 percent, holding a positive momentum despite weak market conditions.
The analyst believes that the structure of the chart formation indicates bullish continuation pattern, which is likely to persist in the near term. As long as Voltas trades above ₹1,490, the bullish texture is likely to continue, and the stock could move up to ₹1,650.
Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza analyzes Titan, Tata Steel and Tata Communications.
Titan Company
Current Market Price: ₹4,265
Titan stock is forming a pattern of higher-highs and higher-lows, confirming a well-established uptrend. The price is trading above all major exponential moving averages — 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs — reinforcing both short-term and long-term positivity, says Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza.
The analyst sees immediate resistance for Titan
near ₹4,380, and strong support around ₹4,125. Vithlani recommends a buy-on-dips strategy, with stop placed below ₹4,125 support.
Tata Steel
Current Market Price: ₹209
"Tata Steel
is trading near ₹208 after a strong breakout above the ₹200 resistance, confirming a continuation of the higher-high, higher-low structure. Price is well above the 21, 50, and 200 EMAs, indicating strong bullish momentum," explains Vithlani.
The analyst reckons that the trendline support around ₹190–₹192 remains crucial for shortterm structure. RSI near 63 suggests bullish strength but slightly overbought conditions, so minor pullbacks are possible. Volume expansion during the breakout supports upside continuation. If sustained above 200, the next upside targets are 220 and 230. A close below 190 may weaken short-term momentum and trigger profit booking.
Tata Communications
Current Market Price: ₹1,665
The analyst from Bonanza highlights that Tata Communications
is in a clear downtrend, forming lower-highs and lower-lows, reflecting sustained selling pressure. Further, the stock is trading below its major short-term exponential moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing bearish structure.
"Immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,725, while a breakdown below ₹1,625 could trigger further selling pressure toward the ₹1,525 support zone. Fresh positions are currently advised to be avoided until clear reversal signals emerge," cautions Vithlani.