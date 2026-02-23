Silver, gold ETFs jump up to 10% as metal prices gain amid tariff tensions

Prices of gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) advanced on Monday, tracking gains in the underlying metal prices amid rising tariff tensions.

The ETFs were taking cues from gains in gold and silver prices. Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold March 5 futures are up 1.68 per cent to ₹1,57,200 on Monday, while the March contracts for MCX silver rose 5.36 per cent to ₹2,66,508. In February so far, MCX spot silver has fallen 25 per cent and gold has fallen nearly 6 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Silver and Gold Outlook

Market participants will closely watch key economic indicators, including the US Producer Price Index (PPI), consumer confidence data, weekly initial jobless claims and the People's Bank of China's lending rate decision, for cues on the direction of precious metals.

Analysts said strong buying interest in MCX Gold is visible in the ₹1,45,000–₹1,50,000 support zone. A sustained hold above this base, followed by a breakout above ₹1,60,800, could revive upside momentum toward ₹1,65,000-₹1,75,000, Ponmudi R, Chief Executive Officer of Enrich Money, said. He noted that the medium-term outlook remains positive despite ongoing volatility.

On MCX Silver, he said futures are currently trading near the ₹2,60,000-₹2,80,000 range after a phase of consolidation in the previous session. Strong buying interest is seen in the ₹2,25,000-₹2,35,000 support band, which coincides with prior swing lows and long-term structural support. A sustained hold above this zone, followed by a decisive recovery, could trigger fresh upside toward ₹3,00,000-₹3,25,000.