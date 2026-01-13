Bajaj Finance stock seen testing 200-DMA after 13 months: Technical chart

Radico Khaitan stock chart:

The above chart shows that post the breakout above the 200-DMA, Bajaj Finance stock hit a high of ₹1,102.50 in the subsequent period. However, since November 2025 the stock is seen struggling around its short-term moving averages. The 20-DMA and the DMA-50 stand at ₹987 and ₹1,009, respectively.Apart from Bajaj Finance, Radico Khaitan stock is also seen testing the 200-DMA after a long gap (little more than 10 months. The stock last quoted below the long-term average on March 3, 2025.Radico Khaitan has tumbled nearly 14 per cent thus far in the month of January 2026. Currently, the stock trades around ₹2,864, and had hit an intra-day low of ₹2,781 in yesterday's trading session. In comparison, the 200-DMA stands at ₹2,840.60, shows the daily chart.