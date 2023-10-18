Bajaj Finance top laggard on benchmarks, declines 2%; here's why

Investors booked out of shares of Bajaj Finance after the non-bank finance company's management indicated another 25-30 basis point (bps) net interest margin (NIM) contraction in the second half of the current financial year (H2FY24).

During the NBFC's post Q2FY24 earnings conference call, the management of Bajaj Finance said that the cost of funds will continue its upward trajectory before plateauing in Q4FY24. Increasing CoF and stagnant yields will, therefore, take a toll on margins over the next couple of quarters.



"That said, operating leverage kicking in will partially offset the impact of margin compression," the management added.

During the recently concluded quarter, Bajaj Finance saw 29 bps year-on-year (YoY) and 11 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in NIM to 10.5 per cent.

Overall, its earnings more largely in-line with estimates with net profit rising 28 per cent YoY to Rs 3,551 crore, net interest income (NII) up 26 per cent YoY to Rs 8,845 crore, total customer franchise rising 22 per cent YoY to 77 million, new loan bookings growing 26 per cent YoY to 8.5 million, and total asset under management (AUM) swelling 33 per cent YoY to Rs 2.9 trillion.



Here's how key brokerages interpret the results:

Jefferies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 9,470



While the management has guided that margins may see another 25-30bps compression in H2FY24, potentially denting top line in the coming quarters, we believe BAF has levers to slow opex growth (55 per cent is variable) to mitigate impact on profit / return on assets (RoA).

Goldman Sachs | Sell | TP: Rs 7,205 The NBFC's loan book composition, contraction in NIM, and slightly higher credit costs (1.54 per cent) are negative for the NBFC.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | TP: Rs 9,600 Customer acquisitions and the new loan trajectory momentum will get stronger with the digital ecosystem (app, web platform and full-stack payment offerings) in place.

Key monitorables for FY24, it said, would be the evolution of its payments landscape and adoption of its payment offerings, and the degree to which the NIM compression can be offset with operating leverage, resulting in a contraction in cost ratios.

Axis Securities | Buy | TP: Rs 9,425 The Rs 10,000-crore capital raise will further fortify the capital position (current Tier capital is at 22 per cent) and enable BAF to scale up new product lines, and deliver robust growth over the medium term. The capital raise would also make BAF well-prepared to steer superior growth amidst the increasing competitive intensity.



HDFC Securities | Add | TP: Rs 8,870



The increasing scale of operations, concomitant with rising competitive intensity, is likely to translate into a slower pace of AUM growth (sub-25 per cent) over the medium term.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Sell | TP: Rs 7,400 The rating reflects the risk of Bajaj's eventual transition to a bank. Bajaj Finance will need to deliver 21 per cent growth (~2X system growth) in the high-growth phase (FY2026-35E) to reflect the current market price. This will translate to 8 per cent interest income market share, i.e., similar to the current share of ICICI Bank.