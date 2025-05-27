Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Healthcare slips 9% on weak Q4 operational performance; details here

Bajaj Healthcare slips 9% on weak Q4 operational performance; details here

Bajaj Healthcare share price dropped today on the back of weak operational performance in the March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25).

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Bajaj Healthcare share price: Pharmaceutical company Bajaj Healthcare share price was under pressure on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with the scrip dropping up to 8.67 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹550.
 
At 10:40 AM, Bajaj Healthcare shares continued to trade near day’s low level, down 7.51 per cent lower at ₹557 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.99 per cent lower at 81,360.50 level.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE 

Why did Bajaj Healthcare share price fall?

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 26.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11.75 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹16.02 crore in the March quarter of FY24.
 
Ebitda margin contracted to 7.61 per cent in Q4FY25, from 11.97 per cent a year ago (Q4FY24). 
 
On the brighter side, the company’s profit, or bottom line, came in at ₹11.17 crore, as against a loss of ₹29.92 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations also rose 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹154.5 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹133.9 crore a year ago.  ALSO READ | PG Electroplast rebounds 3% after block deal; promoter group likely seller
 

Bajaj Healthcare dividend

Bajaj Healthcare Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 20 per cent i.e. ₹1 per equity share on face value of ₹5 each for FY25, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 

About Bajaj Healthcare

Bajaj Healthcare, established in 1993, is a among the leading Indian manufacturers specialising in bulk drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). 
 
The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of APIs such as ascorbic acid, citicoline sodium, and carbamazepine, catering to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries. 
 
Alongside APIs, Bajaj Healthcare also produces finished dosage formulations including tablets, capsules, and powders.   ALSO READ | D-St bleeds as Sensex drops 900 pts, Nifty below 24,800; Why markets fell?
 
Their commitment to quality and innovation extends to the nutraceutical space as well, with products like Inositol Nicotinate and Magnesium L-Threonate forming part of their specialised offerings.
 
With a strong focus on cost-effectiveness, consistent quality, and timely delivery, Bajaj Healthcare has built a solid global presence. 
 
Its customer base spans across international markets, reflecting the company's ability to meet global regulatory standards and diverse client needs.
First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

