Cochin Shipyard share rises 3% on bagging ₹200 cr-contract from ONGC

At 11:35 AM, Cochin Shipyard shares were trading 2.40 per cent higher at ₹1,935.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 83,072.12 levels.

Cochin Shipyard's shares gained after the company secured a ₹200-crore contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for dry dock and major lay-up repairs of one of its jack-up rigs.

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard share price today: Shipbuilding company Cochin Shipyard shares rose as much as 2.65 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,940, on Thursday, September 18, 2025.
 
At 11:35 AM, Cochin Shipyard shares were trading 2.40 per cent higher at ₹1,935.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 83,072.12 levels.
 

Why did Cochin Shipyard share rise today?

 
Cochin Shipyard’s shares gained after the company secured a ₹200-crore contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for dry dock and major lay-up repairs of one of its jack-up rigs.
 
In an exchange filing, Cochin Shipyard said, “We would like to inform that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on September 17, 2025 has signed a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), for Dry dock/ Major Lay-up repairs of one of it’s Jack Up Rig.”
 
 
The estimated duration for the project is around 12 months, Cochin Shipyard said.

Financially, the company posted a 7.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹187.83 crore in Q1FY26, on the back of a 38.5 per cent growth in revenue from operations, which reached ₹1,068.59 crore, compared to Q1FY25.
 
Profit before tax (PBT) for the June quarter stood at ₹249.54 crore, up 5.8 per cent from ₹235.82 crore in the same period last year.  
 
Total expenses climbed 41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹873.38 crore. The cost of materials consumed was ₹325.06 crore (up 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y), while employee benefits expenses rose to ₹106.74 crore (up 6.9 per cent YoY).
 
Cochin Shipyard, established in 1972 and owned by the Government of India, is one of the country’s premier shipyards, located in Kerala. The company specialises in shipbuilding and ship repair, serving both domestic and international markets.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

