Bartronics India shares jump 12%: Here's why this penny stock is rallying

Bartonics India's share price was trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹15.9 per share compared to the previous session's close of ₹15.07 on the BSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Bartronics India share price today: Shares of end-to-end e-Governance solutions provider Bartonics India rallied over 12 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹16.89 on the BSE after the company said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Net Zero Initiative (RenewCred).
 
At 11:45 AM, the company's share price was trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹15.9 per share compared to the previous session's close of ₹15.07 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.3 per cent at 81,019 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹484.28 crore. The stock has surged over 30 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹11.57 touched on September 2, 2025. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plunged around 17 per cent.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
According to an exchange filing, the MoU expresses the mutual intent of both parties to explore opportunities for large-scale sustainable agriculture and carbon credit generation by leveraging Bartronics' farmer network and Net Zero Initiative's technology platform. 
 
The collaboration will focus on developing a transparent carbon credits standard and registry supported by blockchain and digital MRV systems; deploying IoT, machine learning, drone surveys, and satellite monitoring for real-time farm-level assessment; and promoting regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, climate-smart inputs, and farmer training programs. It will also aim to generate credible, high-quality carbon credits and channel proceeds to farmers for supplemental income, while engaging in collaborative research and innovation for sustainable agriculture and carbon reduction projects.
 
"The MoU is non-binding and exploratory in nature. It does not confer any special rights or create any binding obligations, partnership, joint venture, or agency relationship," the company said in a filing.
 
Additionally, on September 5, the company announced the date for the Annual General Meeting and released the annual report for FY25. Bartonics India's 33rd annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 30.  ALSO READ | TBO TEK shares rise 7% in three sessions; Jefferies sees 15% upside

Bartronics India Q1 results

In the April to June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26), Bartronics India reported revenue from operations of ₹8.83 crore, down 35 per cent from ₹13.57 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit stood at ₹44.71 lakhs, down 50 per cent from ₹44.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Its total operating expenses also decreased to 7.29 crore against ₹10.53 crore in the year-ago period. 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

