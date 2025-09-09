Bartronics India shares jump 12%: Here's why this penny stock is rallying

According to an exchange filing, the MoU expresses the mutual intent of both parties to explore opportunities for large-scale sustainable agriculture and carbon credit generation by leveraging Bartronics' farmer network and Net Zero Initiative's technology platform.

The collaboration will focus on developing a transparent carbon credits standard and registry supported by blockchain and digital MRV systems; deploying IoT, machine learning, drone surveys, and satellite monitoring for real-time farm-level assessment; and promoting regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, climate-smart inputs, and farmer training programs. It will also aim to generate credible, high-quality carbon credits and channel proceeds to farmers for supplemental income, while engaging in collaborative research and innovation for sustainable agriculture and carbon reduction projects.