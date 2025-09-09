Can universal banking license boost Ujjivan SFB's fortunes? Analysts weigh

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares were rising in trade on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The stock of the small finance bank rallied 7.5 per cent to an intraday high of ₹47.52 per share on the BSE, and 7.6 per cent to ₹47.57 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). By comparison, the benchmark -- Sensex and Nifty -- indices were up 0.28 per cent each at 11:07 AM.

Buying interest in Ujjivan SFB shares came a day after the management unveiled its growth roadmap foreseen till financial year 2029-30 (FY30).

Ujjivan SFB FY30 growth strategy

After transitioning from a non-bank finance company (NBFC) to a small finance bank (SFB), Ujjivan aims to become one of the best mid-sized banks by FY30, gradually shifting from unsecured microfinance lending (MFI) to diversified secured retail products portfolio.

According to the management, the period till FY30 will be a "high growth phase", where secured and diversified loan portfolio will be 65-70 per cent of the overall portfolio as against 46 per cent at present. Key growth drivers among secured products, they said, would be affordable housing and micro loan against portfolio (LAP), which are expected to grow by ~30 per cent CAGR. Given this, Ujjivan SFB aims to scale its gross loan book to ₹1 trillion by FY30, up from around ₹33,300 crore at the end of the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).

Further, it eyes the expansion of its deposits base by ~3x over the next five years and this will be aided by the rise of current account-saving account (CASA) share in the overall deposits to 35 per cent versus 25.5 per cent as of FY25. This, they said, will be done by adding another 400 branches by FY30, taking the total branch count to 1,150. In this process, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank aims to improve return on assets (RoA) to 1.8-2 per cent and return on equity (RoE) to 16-18 per cent by FY30. Moreover, Ujjivan sees the anticipated shift in loan mix towards secured loans, backed by enhanced underwriting and data analytics, to aid a structural decline in credit cost to 100-150bps by FY30.

That said, Ujjivan's strategic shift towards a secured portfolio would encompass a steep decline in margin to 6-7 per cent by FY30 from 7.7 per cent as of Q1FY26, and an average margin of 9.1 per cent from FY21-25. Ujjivan SFB to become a 'Universal Bank'? Ujjivan SFB had fielded a universal bank license application in February, 2025, and expects an update on the same by December, 2025. Ujjivan SFB: Can a banking license boost its fortunes? According to analysts at ICICI Securities, approval to become a ‘universal bank’ would be a structural milestone in Ujjivan’s journey, which may open up new avenues for the bank, reducing capital (11.5 per cent vs 15 per cent currently), exposure cap removal (50 per cent exposure cap of up to ₹2.5 million ticket size), PSL requirements (40 per cent vs 60 per cent currently), and enhancing brand value as it could get away with ‘small finance’ tag and thereby further lower its cost of funds.

The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating on the stock and a share price target of ₹55. "We believe the 'Universal Bank' tag, coupled with better product offerings, could put the bank on the path to achieving 35 per cent CASA target (liability per branch to rise to ₹102 crore from ₹50 crore) and thus bringing down cost of funds (CoF)," said those at Emkay Global. The brokerage, too, retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹60 as it believes the stock is trading at 1.1x Sep-27E adjusted book value -- well below AU Small Finance Bank’s 2.1x (which recently secured a Universal Bank license).

"We believe Ujjivan's stock could re-rate as MFI recovery gathers steam, coupled with a Universal Bank license," they added. Ujjivan SFB: Risks to growth The bank remains watchful of its relatively small Punjab portfolio, given the recent floods, as also of its 2.5 per cent borrower-employee portfolio being exposed to indirect impact from US tariffs (including 1 per cent exposed to textiles). "We trim our earnings estimate by 5-9 per cent, building in some margin moderation/higher opex in the interim, though we expect Ujjivan to deliver 1.7-2 per cent RoA over FY27-28E (from 1.3 per cent in FY26) led by MFI recovery," Emkay said.