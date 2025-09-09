Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TBO TEK shares rise 7% in three sessions; Jefferies sees 15% upside

TBO TEK shares rise 7% in three sessions; Jefferies sees 15% upside

TBO TEK shares rose 5.3 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,655 per share on BSE; stock gained nearly 7 per cent in three trading sessions

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TBO TEK shares rose 5.3 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,655 per share on BSE. The stock gained nearly 7 per cent in three trading sessions after the company announced it would acquire Classic Vacations, a premium US-based luxury travel wholesaler.
 
At 11:06 AM, on BSE, TBO TEK’s share price was trading 3.43 per cent higher at ₹1624.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 80,997.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹17,639 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,891.55 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹985.7.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
 

How will the acquisition benefit TBO TEK? Jefferies decodes 

Global brokerage Jefferies, in its report dated September 7, maintained ‘Buy’ on the stock and has raised the target to ₹1,800 from ₹1,625, along with earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 2 to 6 per cent on the back of acquisition benefits.
 
The target price translates to 14.6 per cent upside to Monday’s close of ₹1570.55 per share.  

Also Read

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure share rises 3% as August toll collection jumps 12% YoY

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Can universal banking license boost Ujjivan SFB's fortunes? Analysts weigh

Telecom industry, telecom sector

RailTel Corp shares soar 6% on securing multiple orders worth ₹700 crore

taj hotels

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts rallies 10% on heavy volumes ahead of board meet

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Glenmark Pharma shares rise as arm receives an upfront payment of $700 mn

 
The brokerage believes this marks as the company’s first material acquisition since Jumbonline in Europe (2023), in line with its roll-up strategy of incubating new source markets.
 
The deal, for about $125 million, significantly strengthens TBO’s presence in the premium outbound travel market, particularly in North America, which currently accounts for just 5 per cent of overall gross transaction value (GTV), the brokerage noted. 

About Classic Vacations

Classic Vacations, a five-decade-old B2B2C platform, works with US travel advisors to book luxury holidays across North America, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Europe. The platform is positioned in the high-end travel space, with average daily hotel rates of more than $1,000 against TBO’s $250 and average booking values of $8,600 compared with TBO’s $600. Formerly owned by Expedia Group for two decades before being acquired by The Najafi Companies in 2021, Classic Vacations reported CY24 GTV of $0.5 billion compared with TBO’s $3.6 billion, revenues of $111 million, and Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $11.2 million.

Cross-sell opportunities

The acquisition, funded through a mix of internal accruals and $70 million in debt, gives TBO access to Classic Vacations’ strong US consortia relationships and a portfolio of 1,500 premium hotels that will gradually be integrated into TBO Platinum, its curated luxury platform. Management highlighted that Classic’s longer booking window of 140–245 days, compared with 60 days for TBO, and its negative working capital cycle, strengthen the company’s operating profile.

Strategic importance

Although Classic’s reported Ebitda margin of around 10 per cent is lower than TBO’s 17 per cent, its Ebitda and PAT contribution to GTV is superior at 2.4 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, against TBO’s 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent. Analysts estimate the deal could deliver a 20–40 per cent increase in revenue and Ebitda.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs; Realty, consumer durables offset IT gains; Infy up 5%

Infosys

Infosys buyback history, stock reaction today, implications for investors

Automakers, car makers, cars, automobile manufacturers, auto industry

Indian auto stocks add $33 bn in value as GST cut boosts demand, profits

CESC

CESC Growth Vision 2030: ICICI Securities decodes key statements

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Morepen Laboratories shares jump 6%; what's driving buying interest?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon