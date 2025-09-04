Bata India, Trent, Colgate near 200-DMA on GST-triggered rally; what next?

Outlook on Bata India, Trent, Colgate Palmolive stocks
Bata India stockCurrent Price: ₹1,241 Likely Target: ₹1,370 Upside Potential: 10.4% Support: ₹1,202; 1,135; ₹1,098 Resistance: ₹1,254; ₹1,275; ₹1,305 In the last six trading sessions, Bata India has rallied over 17 per cent, and in the process crossed over the 20-, 50- and 100-DMAs. The key momentum oscillators seem to be favourably placed on the daily and weekly charts, indicating a likely positive bias at the counter.
Colgate Palmolive stockCurrent Price: ₹2,470 Likely Target: ₹2,700 Upside Potential: 9.3% Support: ₹2,450; ₹2,420; ₹2,300 Resistance: ₹2,489; ₹2,519; ₹2,625 Colgate stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as it quotes above ₹2,450; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,420 and ₹2,300 levels. The stock faces overhead resistance in the zone of ₹2,489 - ₹2,519 (200-DMA). Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹2,700 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹2,625 levels.
Trent stockCurrent Price: ₹5,617 Likely Target: ₹6,300 Upside Potential: 12.2% Support: ₹5,703; ₹5,950 Resistance: ₹5,450; ₹5,400; ₹5,200 Trent stock can potentially rally to ₹6,300 levels, suggests the weekly chart. Near resistance for the stock will be the 200-DMA at ₹5,703; above which resistance can be expected around ₹5,950 levels. The short-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹5,200; with near support visible around ₹5,460 and ₹5,400 levels.
