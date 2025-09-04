Bata India, Trent, Colgate near 200-DMA on GST-triggered rally; what next?

Bata India, Trent, Colgate stocks are seen nearing the long-term 200-DMA after a gap of up to 9 months; tech charts suggest these 3 stocks can potentially gain up to 12% from here.

Technical outlook on Bata India, Trent, Colgate Palmolive as stocks near 200-DMA after a long gap.