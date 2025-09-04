Axiscades Technologies share zooms 5% as unit bags this deal; details here

Axiscades Technologies share price: Axiscades Technologies shares were in demand on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 4.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,437 per share.
Axiscades Technologies shares rallied today after its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, bagged a couple of small pilot contracts. The company said, “Although modest in scale, these contracts are significant, they represent engagements with two of the world’s largest hyperscalers and offer annuity revenue as well as exponential growth potential.”
In an exchange filing, Axiscades Technologies said, “We wish to inform you that the Company’s subsidiary, Mistral Solutions Private Limited has secured a couple of small pilot contracts.”
As part of the deal, Mistral will develop production line testing equipment for global contract manufacturers supporting one hyperscaler, while also creating development test apparatus for audio products linked to the other. The pilot programme is valued at around $1 million.
To support these projects, Axiscades is setting up advanced infrastructure in Bangalore, including an Acoustic Lab and a 3D-printed PCB prototype facility, and building a front-end engineering team in the US.
The design and development phase is expected to be completed in 6-18 months.
Axiscades Technologies is among the leading technology and product engineering companies with over 25 years of expertise in aerospace, defence, and electronic systems & industrial automation (ESAI). The company provides end-to-end solutions—from conceptual design to manufacturing and certification -- making it a trusted partner for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide.
The 52-week high of Axiscades Technologies is ₹1,506 per share, while its 52-week low is ₹421.05 per share.
Last checked, the market capitalisation of Axiscades Technologies is ₹5,864.25 crore. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.