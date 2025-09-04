Axiscades Technologies share zooms 5% as unit bags this deal; details here

Axiscades Technologies share price: Axiscades Technologies shares were in demand on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 4.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,437 per share.

Around 12:00 noon, Axiscades Technologies shares pared some gains but continued to trade 0.70 per cent higher at ₹1,379.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 80,959.43 levels.

Why did Axiscades Technologies shares rise today?

Axiscades Technologies shares rallied today after its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, bagged a couple of small pilot contracts. The company said, “Although modest in scale, these contracts are significant, they represent engagements with two of the world’s largest hyperscalers and offer annuity revenue as well as exponential growth potential.”

In an exchange filing, Axiscades Technologies said, “We wish to inform you that the Company’s subsidiary, Mistral Solutions Private Limited has secured a couple of small pilot contracts.” As part of the deal, Mistral will develop production line testing equipment for global contract manufacturers supporting one hyperscaler, while also creating development test apparatus for audio products linked to the other. The pilot programme is valued at around $1 million. To support these projects, Axiscades is setting up advanced infrastructure in Bangalore, including an Acoustic Lab and a 3D-printed PCB prototype facility, and building a front-end engineering team in the US.